Three-year, $1.5 million commitment fuels a Mexico expansion, record tournament growth, and the August 29 Special Olympics Topgolf Invitational

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Topgolf and Special Olympics announced an expanded three-year, $1.5 million commitment to grow inclusive golf opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities worldwide. The continued investment delivers on a partnership launched in 2023 that provides Special Olympics golfers free weekly access to Topgolf venues around the world and comes as the organizations prepare for the largest Special Olympics Topgolf Invitational to date on August 29. This year welcomes Special Olympics Mexico and Topgolf Monterrey as their newest partners.

Topgolf and Special Olympics Expand Inclusive Golf Opportunities Worldwide Topgolf and Special Olympics Expand Inclusive Golf Opportunities Worldwide

"Driving for Good is at the heart of who we are at Topgolf, and our partnership with Special Olympics is one of the clearest expressions of that purpose," said David McKillips, CEO at Topgolf. "Connecting people through play is what we do best, and there's no better example than what we've built with these athletes over the past three years. This renewed commitment, our growing Invitational, and our new partnership in Mexico all point to the same thing: golf is for everyone, and we're proud to keep proving it."

A Global Model for Inclusion

In 2023, Topgolf became the first brand to be a sanctioned, medaled event and has provided Special Olympics athletes with up to two complimentary hours of venue access each week, giving golfers a space to train, compete, and connect with fellow athletes in an inclusive, state-of-the-art environment. The model has already sparked new programs worldwide — including the first-ever Season of Unified Golf in the UAE, where Special Olympics UAE athletes spent 10 weeks in a "train to compete" model and improved their season scores by 60%.

"Partnering with Topgolf expands the many ways Special Olympics brings people of all abilities together through the power of sport," said David Evangelista, CEO of Special Olympics. "Topgolf and Special Olympics share a belief in sport's unique ability to build friendships, foster inclusion, and transform lives. We're deeply grateful to Topgolf for opening their state-of-the-art venues to our athletes, offering them a world-class environment to sharpen their skills, showcase their determination and courage, and inspire us all to reach for our personal best."

Year-round initiatives such as the Topgolf Playing Season, Topgolf Giving Season, the Unified Fore Joy Pro-Am, and Law Enforcement Torch Run give local Special Olympics programs more ways to engage athletes, Unified partners, volunteers, and coaches in golf. Together, these initiatives have helped raise $765,699 to date, including:

Inaugural Pro-Am: $573,835

Tip-A-Cop®: $90,494

Peer-to-Peer Campaigns: $81,303

Red Glove Physical and Digital: $20,067

Record Growth Ahead of the 2026 Invitational

Topgolf is the first corporate partner to host a globally sanctioned Special Olympics tournament, the Special Olympics Topgolf Invitational. Since its debut in 2024, the tournament has grown participation by 32% among athletes with intellectual disabilities and 48% among Unified partners.

The 2026 Invitational takes place August 29 at more than 30 Topgolf locations, a 37% increase over 2025, with 18 local programs across the United States, the UAE (Dubai), England, and Scotland competing for gold, silver, and bronze in singles and Unified pairs categories. Toptracer technology tracks scores at every venue, syncing results globally in real time.

Expanding to Mexico

Special Olympics Mexico and Topgolf Monterrey signed a Memorandum of Understanding in August 2026, becoming the partnership's newest members with a goal of fielding golfers at the 2027 Invitational. The Mexican Golf Federation is already supporting the program's development, with strategic growth priorities identified for the year ahead.

A Life-Changing Introduction to Sport

"Special Olympics Topgolf has given my son an opportunity to discover something in himself that he did not know was there," said Stephanie Willis, mother of Special Olympics DC athlete Brandon Willis. "He had never played golf before, but because Topgolf made the sport accessible and welcoming, he was able to participate fully and quickly realized that he not only loved playing, but he was actually pretty good at it. Topgolf was his first entry point into Special Olympics, and it has opened the door to new friendships, greater confidence, and experiences we hope will remain part of his life for many years."

Topgolf's investment of time, expertise, and resources has built a strong foundation for the future of Special Olympics golf. With participation, program capacity, and partnerships all continuing to grow, 2026 marks the start of a transformative new chapter for golf across the Special Olympics movement.

Learn more about the partnership between Special Olympics and Topgolf.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With more than 4.6 million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and over one million coaches and volunteers in more than 200 countries and territories, Special Olympics offers over 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 60,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.

Media Contacts

Topgolf: [email protected]

Special Olympics:

Megan Gausemel [email protected]

Niamh Nelson [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf