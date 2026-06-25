Topgolf and Youth on Course Unite to Tee Up the Next Generation of Golfers

Industry-leading sports and entertainment platform opens its doors to young golfers nationwide with $5 bay access this summer for the first time ever

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport entertainment leader Topgolf announced today a landmark partnership with Youth on Course, the nonprofit organization providing youth with access to life-changing opportunities through golf. Together, the two organizations are taking direct aim at one of the game's greatest priorities: ensuring that youth—one of golf's fastest-growing segments—have every opportunity to fall in love with the sport.

Topgolf Coach Youth on Course

From July 1 through September 3, Youth on Course members and Alumni Network members will receive access to Topgolf bays for just $5, Monday through Thursday, from open to noon. The partnership is aimed at keeping clubs in kids' hands all summer long, right when school is out and the opportunity to build lasting habits is greatest.

"Youth is one of the fastest-growing segments in golf, and Topgolf has both the platform and the responsibility to help grow the game," said David McKillips, Topgolf CEO. "In our effort to create 10 million new golfers by 2030, Youth on Course is an important partner and natural extension of our mission. When young people experience the joy of golf early, they become golfers for life. That's good for them, good for the industry, and good for the game we all love."

The timing is intentional. July marks Youth on Course Month, a national celebration of the organization's mission and the millions of rounds it provides young people. By anchoring the offer to the summer months, Topgolf and Youth on Course are giving kids a welcoming, accessible place to play when they have the most time for the game. Both organizations see this summer as the foundation for a lasting partnership, with a shared goal of expanding access for Youth on Course members year-round.

"Topgolf is exactly the kind of partner that moves the needle for our members," said Adam Heieck, Youth on Course CEO. "This isn't just about affordable access. It's about showing young golfers that the game is for them. Walking into a Topgolf venue is a great golf and entertainment experience, and now our members and alumni get to be part of it."

This partnership reflects Topgolf's broader commitment to being a force for growth across all corners of the golf ecosystem, from first-time players to seasoned enthusiasts. With youth participation up 40% over the past five years, there has never been a more critical or more exciting moment to invest in the next generation.

To learn more or to find a participating Topgolf location near you, visit topgolf.com or youthoncourse.org.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

About Youth on Course

Youth on Course, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Monterey, Calif., provides youth 18 and under access to life-changing opportunities through golf. Since its inception in 2006, Youth on Course members have played more than 5 million subsidized rounds of golf for $5 or less at thousands of partner courses throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. Its members include the top juniors in the sport, competing on the AJGA and Underrated Tours, the inaugural United States Golf Association U.S. National Development Team, and all collegiate levels. The organization forges new pathways for youth to grow in the game via opportunities, including the DRIVE Club, Careers on Course, Leadership Council, and its annual College Scholarship awards. The Youth on Course Alumni Network extends membership to those 19 and older, offering opportunities for young adults to connect at complementary events, access exclusive deals, and network with the top employers in the golf industry. Supporters can participate in various initiatives, including the Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike, the Vintage Cup, and the Online Auction, to help fund golf access for youth. More information about Youth on Course can be found by visiting youthoncourse.org or Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X.

For press information, contact:

Dan Wooters

GMS - North America

E: [email protected]

M: +1 201-919-7425

SOURCE Topgolf