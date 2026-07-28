TOPGOLF ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER WORLD SERIES OF GOLF QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT IN 30 VENUES

Industry-Leading Sports and Entertainment Platform to Host Satellite Series in 30 Venues and National Championship in Scottsdale For a Chance to play in the WSG Championship and $250,000 Prize

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports and entertainment leader Topgolf announced today a partnership with the World Series of Golf (WSG) and the first-ever World Series of Golf qualifying tournament, a poker-style golf tournament held simultaneously across 30 venues in 11 states – Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina and Tennessee.

World Series of Golf Logo

The World Series of Golf competition has been reimagined with technology and for the first time in its 23-year history, will have satellite tournaments at Topgolf, leading to its green grass Championship Tournament. Players compete hole-by-hole using betting mechanics built into the WSG app, playing nine holes on Topgolf's virtual golf mode. Highlights from each qualifying event and the National Championship will run across Topgolf Media Networks, giving guest at every location a look at the competition after the event.

Each qualifying event will run over two nights, September 1st and 2nd. For night one on September 1, all players compete within their assigned bay in groups of four, and each bay produces one winner. With a full field of 128 players, 32 winners are then regrouped, with the final eight winners advancing to the second night on September 2 until one venue champion is crowned.

The top player at each venue is invited to play in the National Qualifying Championship at Topgolf Scottsdale on October 2. The last player standing at the National Championship in Scottsdale will earn the Topgolf-designated competitor seat in the World Series of Golf Championship, with a top prize of up to $250,000. Other players will qualify for the World Series of Golf Championship via the WSG Satellite tournament events.

"Topgolf has always been about bringing people together through experiences you can't find anywhere else, and the World Series of Golf is another great example of that," said David McKillips, CEO of Topgolf. "By combining the strategy and excitement of poker with the skill and competition of golf, we're creating an entirely new way to play. It's innovative, social and competitive, and we see this as the beginning of a tournament platform that can grow into something truly special for golfers across the country."

"Topgolf has built something no one else has, a place where serious golfers and first-timers can walk in and immediately feel the game," said Robert Davidman, CEO of World Series of Golf. "The WSG format was made for this moment. It takes the strategy of poker and puts it into every hole, and now, through our app, anyone can bring that experience to a Topgolf bay or any golf course in the world. For 23 years, the World Series of Golf has been the pinnacle of competitive golf, something players watched and dreamed about. This partnership changes that. Topgolf makes WSG accessible to everyone, and every event we play together becomes content, stories, moments that grow this sport in a way we've never been able to reach before. We built this format to be the most competitive game in golf. Now, for the first time, anyone can play it."

Registration is $86.49 at https://scorecard.wsg.golf/satellite/register and includes a WSG app subscription and a reserved bay at your local Topgolf.

To learn more or enter the competition at your local Topgolf, please visit https://wsg.golf/topgolf-series.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play a round, visit www.topgolf.com.

About WSG

World Series of Golf (WSG) is the original competitive golf format that puts the strategy of poker into every hole. Founded in 2003 and built on a patent-protected competition format, WSG has spent more than two decades as the pinnacle of high-stakes competitive golf. Through the WSG app, the format is now accessible to every golfer, from the weekend player to the touring pro, on any course or golf simulator in the world. WSG events are produced for broadcast and digital content, bringing the drama of competitive golf to audiences beyond the gallery. The World Series of Golf Championship carries a prize of up to $250,000.

For more information, visit www.wsg.golf.

For press information, contact:

Dan Wooters

GMS - North America

E: [email protected]

M: +1 201-919-7425

@_gmsagency_

GMS Agency

SOURCE Topgolf