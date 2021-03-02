Topgolf Announces Plans to Open Venue in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers venue will offer the familiar Topgolf experience guests have grown to know and love in an open-air and safe multi-level environment. Guests will enjoy Topgolf's signature, tech-driven fun with point-scoring games in the outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages in a climate-controlled space. In addition to private event space, this venue will also offer an outdoor patio and rooftop terrace.

"Topgolf has a strong relationship with our Guests throughout the state of Florida and we look forward to introducing our experience to the Fort Myers community," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We are thrilled to be part of the Cypress Lakes development, which will allow us to create memorable moments for so many Guests. The City of Fort Myers and Lee County have been great to work with and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership together."

Located along the newly named "Topgolf Way" off I-75 behind the Colonial Square Town Center near the new Cypress Lakes development, Topgolf is anticipated to become a must-do destination in Fort Myers. The new, two-level venue, which is expected to employ more than 300 Associates once open, will feature 72 hitting bays with 11 feet from tee to tee and custom-made bay dividers for extra safety and comfort. Construction efforts are actively underway, with crews breaking ground on the new venue earlier this year.

"Topgolf enhances the desirability of our city's entertainment offerings, and is a great fit for southwest Florida," said Saeed Kazemi, P.E., City Manager. "It's exciting to welcome the brand that revolutionized the sports and entertainment experience."

As one of the world's fastest-growing sports and entertainment brands, Topgolf is credited with making the game of golf more inclusive and accessible through its variety of technology-driven experiences. The experience, built on a foundation of fun, community and inclusivity, has created a movement across the globe as the company makes its mark as a leader in the sports and entertainment industry.

Visit the Topgolf Fort Myers location page for the latest updates on progress and anticipated opening date, or follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

