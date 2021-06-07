Topgolf Begins Development of New Venue in North Charleston

"Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a vibrant culture with individuals seeking new and exciting experiences," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We are eager to start creating memorable moments in North Charleston and look forward to future growth in the region."

Located near the intersection of Tanger Outlet Drive and International Blvd, Topgolf Charleston will be situated with proximity to the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, Charleston Area Convention Center, and other popular Charleston retail and entertainment establishments. Beyond entertainment, Topgolf Charleston will employ more than 300 Associates, further strengthening the region's economy and bringing new job opportunities into the market.

"RealtyLink is thrilled to welcome Topgolf to our mixed-use development at Uptown at Centre Pointe. The development will be a unique, upscale combination of entertainment, office, hotels, apartments, retail and restaurants in North Charleston," said Lenn Jewel, Principal at RealtyLink Charleston.

Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. As pioneers of the sports and entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a unique company, which recently opened its 70th global venue. Topgolf currently operates venues in five countries and continues to have a strong focus on its Commitment to Play Safely so Guests can play with confidence.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at 70 locations in five countries across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

About RealtyLink

RealtyLink is a full-service real estate development company specializing in entertainment, mixed-used, multi-family and retail projects. With over 80% of business stemming from repeat clients, RealtyLink take great pride in accountability, efficiency and transparency. RealtyLink is headquartered in Greenville, S.C. with offices in Charleston, S.C.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Raleigh, N.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Birmingham, Ala.

