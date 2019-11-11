Topgolf Brings Swing Suite to Military Bases; Supports Other Veteran Initiatives

"At Topgolf, we proudly support our nation's veterans and want to celebrate their service not only on Veteran's Day, but also all year long with our Heroes discount," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle . "Additionally, with our latest Swing Suite partners at Fort Benning and Fort Bragg, our hope is to provide the backdrop for active military to enjoy a one-of-a-kind, virtual Topgolf experience with their loved ones and others in their military communities."

Topgolf Swing Suite at Fort Benning and Fort Bragg

Two of the country's largest military bases – Fort Benning and Fort Bragg – will be home to the latest installations of Topgolf Swing Suite, an interactive, virtual Topgolf experience that entertains visitors of all ages and skill levels, both non-golfers and golfers alike.

Located in the Main Post Recreation Center at Fort Benning, the now-open Topgolf Swing Suite features two simulator bays and a variety of virtual games – including the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching, Carnival Classic and more – paired with comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service. The space is currently available for hourly rentals and will be available for social gatherings, parties, team building events, meetings and more in the near future.

Plans for the Fort Bragg Topgolf Swing Suite are underway, and will feature two bays located inside one of the post's sports bars, providing an unmatched experience through technology, entertainment and food and beverage.*

Heroes Discount

Topgolf offers its Heroes Discount (presented by SERVPRO©) to celebrate active duty military and veterans every day with a 20% discount on all monthly memberships and 10% off Topgolf game play. This discount is also available for active fire, police and EMS personnel. More than 370,000 Heroes have used this discount in 2019 alone.

While the Heroes Discount is available every day, all dedicated American heroes who protect this country, neighborhoods, homes and families are encouraged to celebrate Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 at their local Topgolf venue.

Charitable Contributions

With the help of Bunkers in Baghdad, Topgolf has increased its donations of recycled golf equipment to military troops serving overseas to enjoy during their leisure time. Throughout the last four years, Topgolf has provided nearly half a million golf balls, more than 20,000 golf clubs and 1,900 yards of turf.

In addition, Topgolf is continuing its support of Folds of Honor, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces.

For more information about Topgolf, please visit topgolf.com or follow @Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. To learn more about Topgolf's commitment to veterans, please visit topgolf.com/us/company/giving/country.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at more than 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

ABOUT TOPGOLF SWING SUITE

Topgolf Swing Suite, a virtual expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group (TEG), connects communities of fans in meaningful ways through an immersive social experience embedded within other hospitality and entertainment concepts. With a massive screen and a selection of exciting virtual games, Topgolf Swing Suite delivers fun for golfers and non-golfers alike. Topgolf Swing Suite technology powers other expressions of the TEG brand – including Lounge by Topgolf, a premium virtual entertainment concept creating unforgettable experiences for all.

*No Army Endorsement Implied.

Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

Ph: 214-501-5028

E-mail: press@topgolf.com

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

