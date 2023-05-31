TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS HONORS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD JOHN LUNDGREN'S RECENT LEADERSHIP AWARD

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company") honors Chairman of the Board of Directors John Lundgren's recognition by Corporate Board Member Magazine as the 2023 Independent Director of the Year. This award recognizes outstanding achievements and exemplary leadership within the corporate governance community.

"We are extremely proud of John's recognition as Independent Director of the Year, an achievement we strongly support," commented Chip Brewer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Topgolf Callaway Brands. "John has been an invaluable partner and leader on our board for 14 years, taking over the role as Chairman in 2020. Through his extensive expertise and guidance, we have significantly grown and transformed our business, improved our corporate governance practices, and delivered strong financial performance. We thank John for his continued contributions to our Company and are honored to have him as part of the Topgolf Callaway Brands family."

The Corporate Board Member's 2023 Board Leadership Awards will be presented during the 19th annual Boardroom Summit and Peer Exchange scheduled to take place on September 13, 2023, in New York.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Corporate Board Member

Corporate Board Member, a division of Chief Executive Group, has been the market leader in board education for 20 years. The quarterly publication provides public company board members, CEOs, general counsel and corporate secretaries decision-making tools to address the wide range of corporate governance, risk oversight and shareholder engagement issues facing their boards. Corporate Board Member further extends its thought leadership through online resources, webinars, timely research, conferences and peer-driven roundtables. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of directors and officers of publicly traded companies listed with NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Learn more at BoardMember.com.

