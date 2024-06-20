Topgolf Callaway Brands Joins Forces with Visa

The multiyear agreement brings with it co-promotional opportunities and select benefits for Cash App cardholders

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is excited to announce it has entered into a multiyear strategic agreement with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, that extends across Topgolf Callaway's family of brands, including Topgolf, Callaway and TravisMathew. The partnership brings with it co-promotional opportunities and cardholder benefits that will kick off this summer with select Cash App Card offers at Topgolf.

"We're absolutely thrilled to align with Visa, a company renowned for its innovation and commitment to excellence," commented Chip Brewer, Topgolf Callaway Brands President and CEO. "This strategic partnership underscores the strength of our entire family of brands, highlighting both our ongoing growth and influence on the modern golf industry."

The partnership aligns with Topgolf Callaway Brands' overall focus on enhancing the digital experience for its customers and Players, tapping into the more than 24 million U.S. Cash App cardholders. Gameplay offers, early reservation access, co-branded sponsorships and invites to cardholder events and experiences at Topgolf's U.S. venues are all benefits that will be available to U.S. Cash App cardholders.

"We can now bring even more value to our Cash App cardholders with benefits like exclusive offers and early access, and also provide a platform to engage with Topgolf's established and passionate Player base," said Zack Ashley, Head of Brand Partnerships at Cash App.

On top of that, the Topgolf Block Party Challenge presented by Cash App launched June 10 and runs through July 31, 2024. Players will have a chance to win $50,000 by playing Topgolf's newest game, Block Party. To enter, Players can visit any Topgolf venue in the U.S. and play Block Party. If the Player hits one of the purple bonus tiles, then every Player in that bay gets entered for a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize. Visit topgolf.com/blockpartyrules for complete terms and conditions.

"We're in the business of play at Topgolf and collaborating with respected brands like Visa and Cash App allows us to tap into opportunities to offer our Players more ways to have fun," said Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs. "Relationships that allow us to unlock that for our Players is what we're all about."

Additionally, Topgolf Callaway Brands and Visa will be launching a co-branded credit card in a few years as part of the strategic partnership that will bring exclusive benefits to additional cardholders.

"Visa is proud to join Topgolf and Cash App in this unique opportunity," said Mary Ann Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, Visa. "We're committed to enhancing the Players' experience and providing exclusive, exciting opportunities to continue meeting cardholder demand."

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100 outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to an external bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App prepaid card to spend the money everywhere Visa debit is accepted. Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

