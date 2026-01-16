Topgolf Callaway Brands Officially Changes its Name Back to Callaway Golf Company, Reinforcing Pure-Play Golf Focus

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company", "we," "our," "us") (NYSE: CALY) formerly Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., today announced the completion of its corporate rebrand and name change, reflecting the Company's reaffirming its position as a leading pure-play golf business.

Effective today, the Company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "CALY." The Company has also launched a new investor relations website at ir.callawaygolf.com, serving as the primary source for financial information and investor updates.

Under the Callaway Golf Company name, the Company will continue to operate its portfolio of golf brands, including Callaway, Odyssey, TravisMathew, and OGIO.

For more information, please visit ir.callawaygolf.com.

About Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: CALY)

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: CALY), is a premium golf equipment, gear and apparel company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, and OGIO. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation and premium craftsmanship, Callaway designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance golf clubs, golf balls, apparel, bags, and other accessories—setting the standard for performance in the game of golf.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include the Company's intention for its common shares to continue to be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "CALY" beginning on or about January 16, 2026, and other statements regarding the Company's "expectations," "beliefs," "hopes," "intentions," "strategies," or the like. These statements are based upon current information and expectations and involve unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, many of which are out of the Company's control and difficult to forecast, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements and the Company's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

