Topgolf Callaway Brands Publishes 2022-2023 Sustainability Report

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE: MODG) ("Topgolf Callaway Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022-2023 Sustainability Report, demonstrating the progress made since its inaugural report. This update reflects the Company's commitment to responsible business practices across four key focus areas: People, Planet, Product, and Procurement.

Since its first report, Topgolf Callaway Brands has intensified efforts to minimize its environmental impact while driving innovation in both product development and supply chain management. Chip Brewer, CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands, stated, "We are proud of the meaningful progress we have made, and this report underscores our dedication to driving impactful changes that shape a more sustainable and brighter future."

Select report highlights by strategic pillar include:

People

Topgolf Callaway Brands remains committed to investing in the people and communities that are essential to its success. With a focus on bringing joy through golf, the Company has strengthened partnerships to engage more diverse groups in the sport. Additionally, it continues to broaden its support for communities through volunteer initiatives and charitable contributions.

Planet

The Company continues to prioritize operational efficiency by minimizing energy, water, and waste, while increasing the use of renewable energy. In 2023, its Carlsbad, California headquarters boosted renewable energy consumption to 60%. Several facilities are also powered by onsite solar. Additionally, recycling opportunities are continuously explored and implemented across the Company's global facilities to divert waste from landfill.

Product

The Company has made strides in integrating sustainability considerations in its products and packaging, including reducing single-use plastics from its club shipments and expanding the use of recycled and recyclable materials. The key focus is the continued shift toward materials with a lower environmental impact, promoting a more circular approach to product development.

Procurement

The Company continues to collaborate with its suppliers to uphold responsible procurement practices across its supply chain. By building strong partnerships, setting clear expectations and policies, and conducting regular audits, the Company works to ensure its suppliers maintain strong standards of environmental and social responsibility.

The full 2022-2023 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com/sustainability, providing in-depth insights into the initiatives that are shaping a more sustainable future for both the business and the planet.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

