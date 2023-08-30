TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS TO ATTEND J.P. MORGAN'S ENDLESS SUMMER RESTAURANT & LIFESTYLES FORUM

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company") announced today that it will be attending the J.P. Morgan Endless Summer Restaurant and Lifestyles Forum on September 7, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

For a copy of the Company's latest presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

