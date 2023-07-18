TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS WELCOMES KATINA METZIDAKIS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AND CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company" or "Topgolf Callaway Brands") announced today that Katina Metzidakis has joined the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Katina reports directly to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Brian Lynch, and is responsible for leading the Company's Investor Relations department.

"We are excited to welcome Katina to Topgolf Callaway Brands," said Mr. Lynch. "Katina brings with her extensive experience and perspective in IR and public markets that will be valuable as we continue to pursue our strategic plan and communicate with the investment community."

Prior to joining the Company, Metzidakis was VP of Investor Relations and Business Development at Allbirds. Prior to this role, she held leadership roles at various brands including Fabletics, Gap Inc., and Capri Holdings Limited, where she was responsible for the Investor Relations function. Ms. Metzidakis also worked as a sell-side analyst at Deutsche Bank, UBS and J.P. Morgan. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis and a Juris Doctor degree in law from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

