TOPGOLF CALLAWAY ISSUES STATEMENT ON RECENT MEDIA REPORTS

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) ("Topgolf Callaway Brands" or the "Company") today issued the following statement:

While it is our long-standing practice not to respond to market rumors and speculation, in light of today's unusual market activity, coupled with a recent media report originating in Korea regarding discussions of a potential sale of the Company or its golf equipment business, we confirm that we are not aware of any such discussions. We do not intend to comment further on this topic, and we assume no obligation to make any further announcement or disclosure should circumstances change.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Contact:

Katina Metzidakis

[email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.