Topgolf Celebrates $1M in Support of Make-A-Wish America®

"Topgolf has been instrumental in helping us in our journey to grant the wish of every eligible child battling a critical illness," said Richard K. Davis, CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We know that a wish gives children renewed strength and energy and because of Topgolf's commitment to our mission, we're granting more life-changing wishes for kids across the country."

Granting Layla's Wish

At just 12 years old, Layla from Becker, Minnesota, was diagnosed with a brain disorder that caused cancerous tumors to grow at an exponential rate. Changing entirely the plans Layla had for her 7th grade year, she and her dad found solace in the game of golf. After an introduction to Make-A-Wish and careful consideration of what her wish could be, Layla knew that a wish for a golf simulator in her garage would be the perfect way to enjoy something she loves during the midst of surgeries and the cold Minnesota winters. Once Topgolf and SkyTrak heard about the opportunity to be involved in Layla's wish, it only took one quick and chilly fall day to complete the install. As a result, Layla received the surprise of a lifetime – her vision made a reality.

"It has been a true honor for Topgolf to partner with Make-A-Wish over the last four years and help grant wishes for children like Layla who are fighting critical illnesses," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "Layla has shown so much strength at such a young age and we are proud to have helped provide hope, strength and joy to her and her family's life."

Topgolf's Partnership with Make-A-Wish

Since Topgolf's partnership with Make-A-Wish in 2016, Topgolf has raised more than $1 million to help make dreams a reality for children around the country. Through co-branded merchandise, food and beverage offerings, check donations, fund-raising events and more, Topgolf Associates and Guests have stepped up in a big way to help give back to an organization that brings light into the lives of children fighting critical illnesses. Most recently, Topgolf has pledged to raise $500,000 for Make-A-Wish over the next year to help ensure that all eligible children can have the experience of a lifetime. Topgolf Entertainment Group's CEO, Dolf Berle has also served on the Make-A-Wish America board for the last four years.

For more information about Topgolf, please visit topgolf.com or follow @Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. To learn more about Topgolf's commitment to Make-A-Wish, please visit topgolf.com/wish.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

Ph: 214-501-5028

E-mail: press@topgolf.com

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

https://topgolf.com

