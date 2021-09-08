Topgolf Debuts in China with Lounge Opening and Announces Plans for First Multi-Level Venue

"We're thrilled to be introducing both our indoor Lounge and iconic entertainment venue experience to the people of China in partnership with our SEAL development group," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. "The SEAL team has created a stunning indoor Lounge by Topgolf experience in Shanghai and is also poised to bring a truly innovative and technology-driven outdoor venue concept to Chengdu – both of which are sure to bring the sports entertainment experience to a new level for the communities across the region."

THE LOUNGE BY TOPGOLF SHANGHAI

Located near Shanghai's People's Park, The Lounge by Topgolf Shanghai is an all-indoor 21,000 square foot (2,000 sqare meter) entertainment space. An overarching concept of 'East-meets-West' is the driving theme of the venue's design and is inspired by the cultural, creative and contemporary hub of Shanghai and People's Square. The unique venue creates a premium but fun and engaging space while boasting Pan-Asian cuisine and craft cocktails. This indoor Lounge will feature a 9-hole mini golf experience inspired by Chinese watercolors, Swing Suite bays with exciting simulator technology, and seven VIP rooms. The industry-leading Topgolf Swing Suite technology delivers a wide selection of exciting virtual games and an immersive social experience that Guests can only get from Topgolf. The Lounge by Topgolf Shanghai can accommodate 300 people. This concept is the first Topgolf venue to open in Mainland China and only the second Lounge by Topgolf in the world following the debut of the concept in January, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington.

TOPGOLF CHENGDU

SEAL will officially commence construction on its first flagship sports entertainment venue, set to open in Chengdu's Tianfu Greenway Belt in China. The city is implementing its city-wide green belt planning, which integrates urban greenery, preservations, leisure facilities and tourism services. Topgolf will be part of this major initiative.

The nearly 130,000 square foot (12,000 square meter) venue will be a three-floor entertainment complex with a sunken plaza. The custom-designed venue will include 104 outdoor hitting bays, 14 exclusive VIP rooms and six Topgolf Swing Suite indoor simulator bays. It will also boast a kid's activity space, mini-golf facilities and a variety of high-quality food and beverage options, including an all-day dining concept, a Chinese restaurant, and a premium steakhouse and seafood restaurant. Topgolf Chengdu will be the largest Topgolf venue in operation upon opening, and is set to be the first of many Topgolf venues planned across Asia.

"Introducing the iconic Topgolf experience at our first flagship venue in Chengdu builds on the brand's momentum as a sports entertainment leader. We are set to create unforgettable moments for consumers of all ages that over 20 million guests from across the world already experience at over 70 Topgolf venues every year – from Las Vegas to the Australian Gold Coast, and from Miami to Dubai. We are confident that the social Topgolf experience will soon also be loved by the people of Chengdu," said Nicolas Chapin, Managing Director, SEAL.

Eva Wang, VP of Real Estate Development, Topgolf China added: "We are ecstatic to bring the full Topgolf experience to our Chinese consumers. With a combination of sports and entertainment, as well as high-quality food and beverage selections within the venues, Lounge by Topgolf Shanghai and Topgolf Chengdu will be perfect places for people of all ages to spend the day with family and friends. From children, to parents and grandparents, Topgolf will engage everyone with an immersive, interactive and fun experience."

ABOUT SEAL: SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT ASIA, LTD., HONG KONG (SEAL)

SEAL, the exclusive developer for Topgolf across Greater China, was founded and is led by the principals of Parkview Entertainment & Leisure, JLM Financial Partners (JLM) and Chaucer Global.

Tony Hwang of the Hong Kong based developer, Parkview Group, serves as the Chairman of TG SEAL. JLM, led by Larry Meyer, Trey Owen, Jeff Ezell and Andrew Hirsekorn, is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm focused on multi-unit and scalable businesses in the U.S. and Asia with a primary focus on health and wellness, lifestyle/entertainment, and recreation.

Chaucer Global, whose founder Joe Canterbury played a key role expanding Starbucks across Asia and the world, invests in and helps scale early stage consumer brands and franchise concepts across the U.S. and Asia.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences the teams create, the innovation the teams champion and the good the teams do in communities served. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf global venues, Toptracer and Topgolf Media. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through fun, technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 70 locations in six countries across the globe.

TOPGOLF CHINA MEDIA CONTACT

Jeya Ibrahim-Lecomte

Marketing Director

Sports Entertainment Asia Ltd

m: +86 135 858 66293 / [email protected]

TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP MEDIA CONTACT:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

