Topgolf Entertainment Group Announces Expansion into South America Through New Partnership

As Topgolf expands its international franchise model, the company welcomes the TGLA developer, which is led by three founders and principals: Freddy Alcantara, Carlos Alcantara and Ignacio Arcaya. All Venezuelan born, with relevant regional and international business exposure, the group has extensive experience in the golf, entertainment and technology industries with a focus on the customer experience, which aligns perfectly with the Topgolf vision. With significant local real estate networks and in-depth professional backgrounds, TGLA is well suited to introduce the best-in-class Topgolf experience guests have grown to know and love to more communities around the globe.

"This exciting partnership with TGLA is another major step forward for Topgolf's global expansion strategy," said Topgolf Vice President International Strategy and Franchise Management Steve Lane. "We are looking forward to working with TGLA to bring our signature fun and innovative Topgolf experience to communities across South America."

The first Topgolf venue to be owned and operated by TGLA will open in the heart of Colombia in the city of Bogotá. The multi-level entertainment venue will feature 102 climate-controlled and outdoor hitting bays powered by Topgolf's signature technology.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Topgolf as we start on our journey to introduce this iconic entertainment experience," said Freddy Alcantara from TGLA. "Topgolf is an ideal concept to bring to the communities of South America, and we can't wait to welcome the people of Bogotá to TGLA's first Topgolf venue."

Currently, Topgolf operates 70 venues worldwide including 64 in the U.S., three in the United Kingdom, and one each in Australia, Mexico and the U.A.E (Dubai). Plans are also underway to open new franchised venues across Asia and Central Europe with locations currently in development in Oberhausen, Germany and Bangkok, Thailand.

Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. As pioneers of the sports and entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a unique company credited with growing the game of golf through dynamic in-person, virtual and digital experiences.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at 70 locations in five countries across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

About TGLA

TGLA is the partner and official developer of Topgolf for Colombia. The company was founded in 2019 with the objective of bringing Topgolf venues to South America. It works closely with landowners, authorities and other partners to identify, develop and operate Topgolf venues in its territory. TGLA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain and has offices in Bogotá, Colombia.

