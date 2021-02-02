Topgolf Entertainment Group Announces First-of-its-Kind 9-Shot Challenge with Toptracer Range and World Golf Tour

The 9-Shot Challenge allows players to compete on virtual courses in a series of nine approach shots, testing their iron play skills, with the first tournament ranging in distances from 94 – 186 yards. Whether playing online on WGT or in person at participating Toptracer Range locations, players can see where they stand in real time as global leaderboards track progress throughout the tournament. Leaderboard standings will include country flags representing each player, providing visual representation to the true connection of communities around the globe through this competition.

"Introducing innovative ways to access the game of golf and connecting communities through fun and technology-driven experiences is at the core of who we are as a brand. This is why we are thrilled to see the 9-Shot Challenge come to life across multiple Topgolf-enabled platforms," said Topgolf CEO Dolf Berle. "The ability to bring this competition to people in all corners of the world in a real-time, immersive event is a monumental milestone on our journey to connect people at the intersection of sports and technology, and we can't wait to see this competition unfold."

The first event of the 9-Shot Challenge kicks off Feb. 6 – 14 on the virtual Pebble Beach Golf Links course, which players can access any time at Toptracer Range locations and on WGT. Competitors can join the challenge and put their skills to the test on the world-famous Pebble Beach Golf Course by visiting participating Toptracer Range locations across the world or by downloading the free WGT by Topgolf mobile golf game, loved by over 30 million users. The top contenders in each tournament will be awarded unique prizes, including Callaway Golf Clubs, golf balls, WGT memberships and more.

Future tournaments will provide access to other notable courses that golf fans know and love including Kiawah Island (Ocean Course), Torrey Pines and The Royal St. George's Golf Club, among others. Additionally, future 9-Shot Challenge Global Tournament events will be available not only at Toptracer Range locations and via the WGT online game, but also at select Topgolf entertainment venues.

To follow the tournament and see tournament rules, visit Topgolf's 9-Shot Challenge site .

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf press page for the latest news.

About Toptracer

Toptracer , an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used and most-trusted advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments. Today, Toptracer technology powers over 8,500 Toptracer Range driving ranges in 31 countries.

About WGT

WGT by Topgolf, an esports experience from Topgolf Entertainment Group and part of Topgolf Media, has become the leading online golf game designed to connect sports fans through a free, realistic, virtual golf gaming experience. Acquired by Topgolf in 2016, WGT now has more than 30 million downloads worldwide and brings gamers, golf enthusiasts and professional golfers together from around the world to play championship courses and iconic holes in photorealistic quality. To download WGT, visit m.wgt.com .

