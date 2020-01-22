Topgolf Entertainment Group Announces Launch Of Innovative 'Lounge by Topgolf' Concept

Lounge by Topgolf With the first venue opening in Kirkland, Wash., the Lounge by Topgolf will house a 9,200 square foot upscale restaurant, bar and indoor lounge with an expansive outdoor patio offering panoramic views of Kirkland. The venue includes four entertainment bays and a VIP bay – all powered by Topgolf Swing Suite technology – as well as a private event space and innovative digital sky.

"Lounge by Topgolf demonstrates Topgolf's constant pursuit of the unexpected with an all-indoor, virtual experience different from anything else we've created," said Topgolf Entertainment Group Executive Chairman Erik Anderson. "With Greater Seattle being a center for all things tech, I can't think of a better location for the first Lounge by Topgolf. We use proprietary Topgolf Swing Suite technology to bring our Guests exciting virtual games, all while enjoying locally curated food and beverage selections under a digital sky. Being a proud Seattle-area native, I am excited we're opening the first venue of this concept in my backyard."

This innovative bar and restaurant concept focuses on premium hospitality, craft cocktails and locally curated dishes and spirits offering an elevated experience for all occasions. From the Beignet Shake Up and Tableside Nachos to the Truffle Chicken and Pig Pile, there's a dish for every taste. The cocktail list features fun, surprising twists on cocktails, such as the smoky Lit Punch and tri-colored Magic Trick.

The new venue sits at the epicenter of Kirkland Urban, a new 1.2 million square foot mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown Kirkland. Lounge by Topgolf is located at 425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland, Wash. 98033 in Suite 200 on the second floor and above the flagship QFC. Four-hour validated parking is available in the garage for all Guests. Other retailers joining Lounge by Topgolf include Mudbay, Bright Horizons, Power Hour 360 and many more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lounge by Topgolf to Kirkland Urban," said Andrea Lachmann of Kirkland Urban. "Our region has been missing a high-end entertainment destination that families and the late-night crowd can all enjoy. Lounge is also perfectly positioned at Kirkland Urban to offer our office tenants a convenient location for post-work happy hour, corporate events and more."

Technology Innovation at Lounge by Topgolf

Powered by proprietary Topgolf Swing Suite technology, Lounge by Topgolf includes digital screens and a selection of exciting, digital multi-sport games and experiences that can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of skill level. Guests can choose from more than 80 digital championship golf courses using a microchipped golf ball and simulator screen. Other games are available, including fan-favorite Zombie Dodgeball, hockey, baseball and football challenges, and popular carnival games.

Leaderboards, a superior full-venue sound system, and a Digital Sky video ceiling create prominent audiovisual elements throughout, placing Lounge by Topgolf at the forefront of recreational innovation. Private events and a VIP bay can take advantage of the state-of-the art technology exclusively offered at the Lounge.

To learn more about Lounge by Topgolf, visit loungebytopgolf.com and follow Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT LOUNGE BY TOPGOLF

Lounge by Topgolf, an elevated, indoor expression from Topgolf Entertainment Group, connects communities of fans in meaningful ways through an innovative bar and restaurant concept focusing on premium hospitality, craft cocktails and locally curated dishes. Lounge by Topgolf provides the Topgolf Swing Suite experience, powered by Full Swing golf simulator technology. Topgolf Swing Suites offer a selection of exciting virtual games delivering an immersive social experience that's fun no matter the occasion.

