Topgolf Entertainment Group Announces Major Expansion in Asia Through New Franchise Partnership

"This franchise partnership marks a pivotal step in the Topgolf growth story. We take a bold and purposeful approach to connecting communities around the globe, and one of the ways we are doing this is through strategic partnerships to expand our presence in international markets," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "The SEAL management team has extensive experience developing iconic hospitality brands as well as food and beverage brands in this region, and we are thrilled to see this partnership come to fruition."

Through this agreement, each Topgolf venue will be owned and operated by SEAL, which is comprised of Hong Kong-based Parkview Leisure & Entertainment Company Ltd., and SEAL TG US, LLC, led by JLM Financial Partners and Chaucer Global, both of which have extensive experience developing leading brands in the U.S. and across Asia. The SEAL franchise leaders are in active pursuit of premier destinations to highlight Topgolf's special blend of technology and entertainment that builds and connects communities.

"We view Topgolf as an ideal entertainment destination across Greater China with a broad appeal for families, youth, companies and people of all ages wanting to connect and have fun together," said SEAL Chairman Tony Hwang. "We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Topgolf and expanding its global sports and entertainment community to our markets."

Currently, Topgolf operates 57 venues worldwide including 53 in the U.S., three in the United Kingdom and one in Australia. Plans are also underway to open new venues in additional U.S. and U.K. markets, as well as Mexico, Dubai and Canada. Topgolf also recently announced plans to expand in central Europe in partnership with another new franchise partner.

"We see significant white space for Topgolf's global growth and are looking forward to expanding our technology-driven experience in new regions around the world," said Topgolf Entertainment Group Executive Chairman Erik Anderson. "To have attracted a partner as experienced as SEAL is a testament to Topgolf's growth journey over the last 20 years driven by unmatched experiences."

At Topgolf venues, Guests can create meaningful experiences and discover common ground through friendly competition and fun, no matter the occasion. Venues feature a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, live music, high-tech gaming, corporate and social event spaces, and more.

For more information about Topgolf, please visit www.topgolf.com or follow @Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at nearly 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

ABOUT SEAL: SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT ASIA, LTD., HONG KONG (SEAL)

SEAL, the exclusive developer and franchisee for Topgolf across Greater China, was founded and is led by the principals of Parkview Entertainment & Leisure, JLM Financial Partners (JLM) and Chaucer Global. Parkview Entertainment & Leisure was founded by Tony Hwang of the Parkview group, who serves as the Chairman of SEAL. JLM, led by Larry Meyer and Trey Owen, is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm focused on multi-unit and scalable businesses in the U.S. and Asia with a primary focus on health and wellness, beauty, lifestyle/entertainment, as well as recreation. Chaucer Global, whose founder Joe Canterbury helped expand Starbucks across Asia and the world, invests in and helps expand high potential consumer & lifestyle brands across the U.S. and Asia.

Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

Ph: 214-501-5028

E-mail: press@topgolf.com

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

