Topgolf Entertainment Group Announces New Franchise Partnership With Plans to Expand into Central Europe

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Greenreb to bring the Topgolf experience to central Europe," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We look forward to working with the talented team at Greenreb to introduce Topgolf's special blend of technology and entertainment so that new communities across the globe can enjoy a truly unmatched experience."

The agreement signed between Topgolf Entertainment Group and Greenreb includes multiple venues to be opened in central Europe over the next several years, adding an average of 350 or more new jobs per venue.

Greenreb is led by CEO David Speiser and CFO Eric Grob, who both have operating expertise in the territory of the planned venture. Speiser, a former partner at McKinsey & Company, has an in-depth background as an entrepreneur in entertainment and marketing. Additionally, Grob brings substantial financial and real estate expertise from several companies he founded, including a Swiss-based real estate development firm.

"We are very excited to establish Topgolf in central Europe and bring this unique experience to our guests," said Greenreb CEO David Speiser. "The team at Topgolf has an impressive track record in innovation and building a strong global brand. We feel honored to partner with them."

The news comes as the first major expansion into the region for Topgolf Entertainment Group. Currently, Topgolf operates 56 venues worldwide including 52 in the U.S., three in the United Kingdom and one in Australia. Plans are also underway to open new venues in additional U.S. and U.K. markets, as well as Mexico, Dubai and Canada.

At Topgolf venues, guests are invited to experience point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data (including accuracy and distance) on a TV screen in the bay, while also enjoying a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces, music and more.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Topgolf Lounge, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at more than 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

