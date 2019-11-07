Topgolf Entertainment Group Announces Opening Date of Latest Venue in Schaumburg

"Topgolf values the relationships we have built with the Greater Chicago community over the past twelve years," said Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We look forward to bringing an upgraded and modernized experience to Schaumburg, further connecting the local community in meaningful ways. Our experienced hourly Associates from Wood Dale will be joining the Topgolf Schaumburg team to continue providing the hospitality and service that the community has grown to know and love."

Located along Interstate 90 at Meacham Road, Topgolf Schaumburg features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, three bars, 250 high-definition flat-screen televisions and 3,000 square feet of private event space. Guests can enjoy point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data, including accuracy and distance, on a TV screen in the bay. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, lessons and much more.

In the coming months, the Park District of Wood Dale, which is responsible for the community's parks and recreational facilities, will convert Topgolf Wood Dale to a traditional driving range powered by Topgolf's Toptracer technology. Toptracer Range equips driving ranges with real-time data to help players at all levels improve their skills using the same advanced ball-tracing technology that has revolutionized the way viewers see a golf shot during the biggest majors on television.

Currently, Topgolf operates nearly 60 venues worldwide including locations in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia. Plans are also underway to open new venues in additional U.S. and U.K. markets, as well as Mexico, Dubai, Canada and central Europe.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at nearly 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

ABOUT TOPTRACER

Toptracer, an innovative expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connects communities of fans in meaningful ways through advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game during the biggest golf majors on TV.

ABOUT TOPTRACER RANGE

Toptracer Range, a brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connects communities of fans in meaningful ways by equipping driving ranges with Toptracer technology that offers an interactive and social experience that is perfect for all levels. With real-time data, players can compete in a variety of games, improve their skills or simply be introduced to the game of golf.

