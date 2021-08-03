Topgolf Entertainment Group Announces Strategic Long-Term Partnership with St Andrews Links

World-renowned St Andrews Links is a beacon for global golf travel with scores of avid golfers descending on the grounds every year. Together, TEG and St Andrews Links will collaborate on unique initiatives and activations designed to offer even more ways for golfers everywhere to experience St Andrews Links through TEG's respective brands Topgolf, World Golf Tour (WGT) online game and Toptracer technology. The partnership will provide players of all ages and ability levels—from all over the world—access to one of the most esteemed venues in golf through virtual gaming, global tournaments and more.

"We are ecstatic to be partnering with St Andrews Links to help create memorable and engaging experiences at the most storied golf venue in the world," said Artie Starrs, CEO of Topgolf Entertainment Group. "Through our various technology platforms, we'll be able to welcome millions of people around the world into the 'Home of Golf'."

A key element of the strategic partnership is the installation of Toptracer Range technology on site at St Andrews Links. The industry-leading ball tracing technology provides golfers with accurate, live shot data that can be used for practice purposes or to compete in challenges and games with friends. Cameras mounted around the facility trace every shot struck to produce an array of data including distance, speed, launch angle, shape and more that is then displayed on a 21-inch monitor in each hitting bay. In addition to a technology experience on site, The Old Course at St Andrews Links is exclusive to Toptracer Range, as the official range technology of St Andrews.

"This is an extremely exciting partnership for St Andrews Links. We have worked closely with Topgolf and the WGT game over the last few years and have been very pleased with the reach that the Old Course has garnered at Toptracer Range properties, and in the digital realm via the support of WGT," said Danny Campbell, commercial director of St Andrews Links. "This is a partnership that we see benefiting St Andrews Links and the Old Course not just on site, but also around the world through the multitude of platforms that Topgolf Entertainment Group can offer. In essence, we want to make the experiences of St Andrews accessible to golf fans around the world."

For more information on Topgolf Entertainment Group, head to https://topgolfentertainmentgroup.com/.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf press page for the latest news.

About Toptracer

Toptracer , an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used and most-trusted advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments. Today, Toptracer technology powers over 400 Toptracer Range driving ranges in 31 countries.

About St Andrews Links Trust

St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses at St Andrews, including the world famous Old Course, host of The Open Championship a record 29 times.

St Andrews Links manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and five shops. Around 230,000 rounds are played over the seven courses attracting visitors from around the world to follow in the footsteps of the world's greatest golfers and become a part of golf's rich history.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

Email: [email protected]

St Andrews Links Trust Media Contact

Kathryn Keith

Communications Assistant

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

https://topgolfentertainmentgroup.com

