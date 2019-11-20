Topgolf Entertainment Group Breaks Guinness World Record For Most People Hitting A Golf Ball Simultaneously

Bachelor stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph kicked off the challenge from the Topgolf Live pop-up event at the iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco. Colton and Cassie joined the nearly 2,000 people around the globe as they swung from the Club Level to hit Topgolf targets located on the diamond at Oracle Park. A judge and witnesses were on hand at every location to ensure accurate synchronization and to capture the record attempt.

The effort was part of Topgolf's newly launched Go Out Swinging brand campaign which builds the belief that Topgolf is a place to have fun and discover common ground no matter the occasion - for golfers and non-golfers alike.

"Topgolf is all about celebrating life's moments, big or small – and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our inaugural Get Out and Swing Day than by setting a world record," said Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Marketing Officer Brian Radics. "Mobilizing our teams and Guests across all our assets to set the current world record reinforces our belief in the power of bringing communities together through entertainment."

