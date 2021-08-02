Topgolf Entertainment Group Expands And Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Appointees

"The Topgolf movement is showing no signs of slowing down and we are building on our momentum as a brand known for safe and enjoyable fun. The addition of Gen, Geoff and Kristi to our leadership team will help fuel our growth and continue driving innovation across our Topgolf venue, Toptracer and Topgolf Media experiences," said Starrs. "These talented individuals not only have deep expertise in leading and growing consumer-facing businesses, but also stand out as inspiring leaders. I have no doubt they will help us further solidify Topgolf as a leader in the sports and entertainment industry focused on an unmatched guest experience and team culture that is truly like no other."

Gray's appointment to Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Venues comes after over three years serving as the Vice President of Operations leading Topgolf's day-to-day experience, venue operations leaders, food and beverage program, training and leadership development, and golf services for its 65 U.S. venues. She joined Topgolf from Maggiano's Little Italy, where she served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing dozens of restaurants and thousands of employees. Her active involvement in growing teams and commitment to inclusivity has earned her tremendous respect across the Topgolf organization and the hospitality industry. Gray succeeds Craig Kessler as COO, who recently announced his plans for a new leadership opportunity outside of Topgolf.

"It's been a privilege to be part of Topgolf's growth journey over the past few years, fueled by our culture and our unique experience. We are in a tremendous position for growth as a company and I'm honored to lead our guest experience and our incredibly talented venue teams," Gray said.

Cottrill joins Topgolf's leadership team as CMO with a reputation in the industry for innovative thinking and creativity. Prior to joining Topgolf, Cottrill served as head of marketing at Coca-Cola in North America and before that held marketing leadership positions at Converse, Starbucks, Procter & Gamble and MullenLowe. Cottrill also previously earned recognition as one of BrandWeek's Marketers of the Year. He currently sits on the Advisory Boards of several emerging music and technology companies, and recently joined the Board of Giving Kitchen and the Board of the Georgia Music Accord.

"It has been remarkable to watch Topgolf innovate and attract new fans over the past decade, whether they are playing at a venue, at a Toptracer Range or on WGT online," Cottrill said. "Joining the team at Topgolf during such an exciting time for the brand is a marketer's dream. I can't wait to get started, to build on the work their team has already accomplished, and to help fuel what's already one of the great brand growth stories of our time."

Maynor comes to Topgolf from the global leadership advisory firm, Egon Zehnder, where she was a Partner and Global Head of its consumer practice. Her practice includes a focus on leadership development, digital transformation, brand building and customer centricity across a wide array of industries including restaurants, gaming, entertainment, retail, apparel, and consumer products. She regularly advises Fortune 500 companies and high-growth disruptors on brand building, ecommerce and digital capabilities while also serving as a contributor to Forbes with a focus on leadership insights.

"The first thing you feel when entering a Topgolf is the energy of its people," Maynor said. "I felt it when visiting venues as a guest and I felt it when speaking with leaders across the organization. This is only possible through the amazing team members who deliver this experience every day. I could not be more excited about taking on this important role with a guest-first mentality that will help Topgolf continue its growth journey as one of the premiere entertainment brands in the world."

