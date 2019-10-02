Topgolf Entertainment Group Joins Forces With Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith's Westbrook Media To Create New Original Entertainment

In addition to the original comedy series, Topgolf and Westbrook Media will co-develop an original series for Topgolf Entertainment Group's owned and operated networks, complementing Topgolf's current award-winning series. The two will also create philanthropy driven content to connect communities through the universal language of giving and empower the lives of those in need together.

"As a global brand in constant pursuit of the unexpected, our partnership with Westbrook Media highlights how our unique blend of technology and original content entertainment can bring communities together," said Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We look forward to collaborating with Westbrook Media as our Topgolf vision to connect people in meaningful ways aligns well with their company philosophy."

"At Westbrook, we are always trying to push the envelope beyond what's expected to make content and tell stories that cut through. When we get to partner with a brand like Topgolf that takes forward-thinking risks to make content that builds their brand, creates unique IP and entertains audiences to become a part of culture, we see it as a huge win," said Brad Haugen, CEO of Westbrook Media. "We couldn't be more thrilled."

Lukas Kaiser of Westbrook Media and Chad Nelson of Topgolf Entertainment Group will collaboratively oversee development of THIS JOKA.

"This deal cements our philosophy and mission to connect people in meaningful ways through compelling storytelling and engaging content," said Chad Nelson, Topgolf Studios Chief Creative Director. "The collaboration will bring fun, new entertainment content leveraging both the Smith's and Westbrook's track record of success, while tapping into Topgolf's network and digital capabilities as an independent studio."

Topgolf Studios' current, award-winning slate of original content series includes: Who Will Rock You?, Topgolf Chef Showdown and In Focus; currently available on www.youtube.com/topgolf.

The partnership between Topgolf Entertainment Group and Westbrook Media was brokered by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common group at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Topgolf Lounge, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF STUDIOS

Topgolf Studios, a division of Topgolf Media and a brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group (TEG), connects communities of fans in meaningful ways through the creation of original content and storytelling. Together with TEG's media platform with more than 13 million fans worldwide, Topgolf Studios produces, markets, and distributes original content series in partnership with like-minded brands and talent. Topgolf Studios elevates TEG through storytelling by organically sharing the brand's pillars with award-winning original content series such as Chef Showdown, Who Will Rock You, Game Changers and In Focus.

ABOUT WESTBROOK MEDIA

Westbrook Media is a digital content studio designed to incubate premium IP with talent and brands. Focused on short and mid-form development, digital brand and social media management, and best-in-class production, the team is comprised of a collective of experienced creative executives and exciting up-and-coming talent. Led by CEO Brad Haugen (former President at ATTN:) and under the creative and strategic direction of Lukas Kaiser and Sadao Turner, the company is responsible for Will Smith's resoundingly popular launch into social media, the social channels for Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk, and JUST Water, Jaden Smith's sustainable and responsibly sourced water brand, as well as the social campaign around Disney's recently released hit, Aladdin.

ABOUT WESTBROOK INC.

Launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez and Kosaku Yada, Westbrook is a holding company formed to execute the Smith Family's global content and commerce businesses. Westbrook houses both newly launched and previously existing entities including Red Table Talk Enterprises, Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media the digital content studio, social media management and creative brand incubator, and direct to consumer business, Good Goods. By leveraging the Smith Family's deep experience in entertainment and media, Westbrook creates and curates content across all major platforms – from short and mid-form digital content, to traditional television and motion pictures, Westbrook is focused on becoming the leader in global family entertainment.

For media opportunities, please contact:

Topgolf

Ivy Mollenkamp and Michael Scher, DKC

topgolfmedia@dkcnews.com

Westbrook Inc.

Sarah Rothman and Emma Parker, Lede Company

Sarah.Rothman@ledecompany.com

Emma.Parker@ledecompany.com

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

https://topgolf.com

