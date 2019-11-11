Topgolf Entertainment Group Names Stuart Foster as Topgolf U.S. Venues Chief Marketing Officer

"Stuart brings a wealth of brand marketing experience to the team, and a keen sense of understanding when it comes to insight-driven marketing for location-based businesses," said Radics. "I am looking forward to Stuart playing a lead role in driving our growth across channels for traditional U.S. venues, as well as our emerging concepts such as Lounge by Topgolf."

Prior to joining Topgolf, Foster served as Vice President Global Brand Marketing at Hilton Worldwide. He was responsible for global positioning, strategy and marketing efforts for the Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Hilton and DoubleTree hotel and resort brands. Foster has also led brands including L'Oréal and Moet Hennessy where he provided leadership across multiple disciplines, including global brand management, sales and business development.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Topgolf family," said Foster. "Topgolf has grown tremendously throughout the last several years, with an inspired vision and global community. I look forward to diving in with the team and helping take the venue business to the next level."

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at nearly 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

