Topgolf Kicks Off 2020 with Opening of Latest Venue in Montgomery County, Maryland

"Topgolf Germantown is our first venue to open in 2020 and will kick off another year of growth for the brand," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle . "Germantown is a true live, work and play community, and we are thrilled to not only bring jobs and revenue to this growing area, but also access to the innovative entertainment experiences that only Topgolf can offer."

As one of the world's fastest-growing sports and entertainment brands, Topgolf has paved the way for fans to enjoy industry-leading technology and innovative experiences. With an environment that is lively, fun and non-intimidating, golfers and non-golfers alike can play point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data (including accuracy and distance) on a TV screen in the bay, along with year-round programming including events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, lessons and other fun activities.

Topgolf Germantown is located at 20101 Century Boulevard in Germantown, Md. The venue is easily accessible via I-270 and is convenient to Washington, D.C., Frederick, Hagerstown and West Virginia communities.

For more information about the venue and upcoming events, please visit topgolf.com/germantown, facebook.com/germantown or follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live and World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression from Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at nearly 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

