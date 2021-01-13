Topgolf Kicks Off 2021 With High-Profile Venue Opening in Dubai

"We're thrilled to have opened our newest venue in partnership with Dubai Golf where the people of Dubai and international visitors can take in the panoramic views of this beautiful city while enjoying the unique Topgolf entertainment experience with friends and family," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "The opening of Topgolf Dubai is a great milestone for our brand as this venue serves as a gateway market, which will introduce the Topgolf experience to many new Guests from countries across the world."

The three-level entertainment venue spans more than 60,000 square feet, accommodates 1,100 Guests, and features 96 climate-controlled hitting bays with more than 300 state-of-the-art digital screens, a chef-driven menu and hand-crafted beverages. Each bay offers comfortable seating that can host up to six players at one time. Guests can safely enjoy the high-tech, interactive games powered by Toptracer technology, the leading and most trusted ball tracing technology as seen in major golf tournaments on television. The venue also features multiple dynamic social event spaces, including an immersive mini golf experience and vibrant sports bar with live music, as well as a fully serviced rooftop bar and private mezzanine offering stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

"We look forward to inspiring people of all ages and skill levels to come together and create lasting memories at Topgolf Dubai," added Dubai Golf CEO Christopher May. "With our iconic views of the Dubai Marina skyline, Topgolf Dubai is a one-of-a-kind experience and a must-do Dubai destination."

As with all Topgolf venues around the globe, the health and safety of Topgolf Guests and Associates is Topgolf Dubai's top priority. To ensure Guests can play with confidence, several rigorous measures have been put in place to reinforce Topgolf's Commitment to Play Safely.

Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. As pioneers of the sports and entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a unique company credited with growing the game of golf through dynamic in-person, virtual and digital experiences.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Dubai

Topgolf Dubai is Topgolf's first location in the Middle East and Asia. Centrally located in Emirates Hills, next to Emirates Golf Club, with direct access to the Dubai Metro, Topgolf Dubai enjoys unspoiled views of the Dubai Marina. Topgolf Dubai is the only entertainment venue of its kind in the region and is owned and operated by Dubai Golf, a division of WASL Asset Management Group.

Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

