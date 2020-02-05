Topgolf Launches Community-Focused, Open-Concept Venue Design Driven by Toptracer Technology

Featuring Topgolf's signature games powered by Toptracer Range ball-tracing technology in climate-controlled hitting bays, Guests of all ages can enjoy a variety of entertainment and socialization options both on the tee-line and in the distinct backyard-style outdoor area. This innovative space will feature yard games such as bean bag toss and life-sized Jenga, seating areas with fire pits, and picnic-style dining tables serving Topgolf's favorite food and beverage items alongside brand-new Americana-inspired menu choices including Boozy Milkshakes and signature chicken sandwiches. With a 13-foot programmable video wall, VIP party patios, custom localized pop art and wall murals, more than 50 big screen TVs, and a live music stage, the new venue design offers something for everyone.

"This new venue format provides our Guests with the same Topgolf fun, but in a new and innovative environment," said Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "Everything about these open-concept venues has been purposefully designed for energy and entertainment. We are particularly excited to join the legendary golf community of Augusta and share our Toptracer-enabled games so Guests can experience the same ball-tracing technology they see on TV when watching the major golf tournaments they know and love."

Expected to open in April 2020, Topgolf Augusta will be located in the Village at Riverwatch on Topgolf Way, marking the brand's third sports entertainment venue in Georgia alongside Topgolf Atlanta and Topgolf Alpharetta. Renderings of Topgolf Augusta are available here.

"The city of Augusta has such a rich history and its impact on the game of golf is immeasurable. As Topgolf continues to do its part to grow the game, there is no better place to launch our latest venue concept than here," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Craig Kessler. "We are thrilled to celebrate the legacy of golf at Topgolf Augusta while introducing new people to the game in innovative ways."

As a rapidly growing sports and entertainment brand with a vibrant community of fans, Topgolf is credited with helping introduce new players to the game of golf through its variety of technology-driven experiences. This single-level design is the latest in the brand's rapidly growing range of venue experiences which include 58 technology-enabled locations across the globe, as well as the recently introduced indoor Lounge by Topgolf concept powered by Swing Suite technology.

