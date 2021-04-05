Topgolf Launches Major Baller Sweepstakes to Win FREE Topgolf For a Year and More

Through a nationwide sweepstakes, one lucky fan will take home the ultimate baller grand prize (a $4,769 value) that includes free Topgolf game play for a year, a Callaway EPIC MAX or SPEED Driver, and more. Five runners-up will receive a free six-month Platinum Elite Topgolf membership and a one-year World Golf Tour (WGT) Plus membership. And even if you don't top the luck-of-the-draw leaderboard, you won't get cut from this major event, as each eligible consumer who enters will receive one $10 off game play coupon, sent at the conclusion of the sweepstakes.

Fans can enter by texting "BALLER" to the number 68633, or online at topgolf.com/winayear. The "Win Free Topgolf for a Year and the Ultimate Baller Package" sweepstakes will run from April 1 through April 30, with the winners drawn on May 6. Fans can get more information and view the Official Rules by visiting topgolf.com/winayearsweeps or at their local Topgolf venue.

"There are a host of major cultural moments throughout the month of April, and we see these as an opportunity to introduce new guests to the Topgolf experience – especially through fun, spur-of-the-moment experiences and activities," said Lynda Firey Oldroyd, Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Customer Officer. "As we continue to grow and redefine the sport of golf, this nationwide sweepstakes enables someone to experience Topgolf all year long while also inviting people from all walks of life to connect with us at the intersection of entertainment and technology."

The full Grand Prize package, which also has prizes from the Callaway family of brands and more, includes:

Free one-year Topgolf Platinum Elite Membership ($2,500)

Choice of Callaway EPIC MAX or SPEED Driver ($529.99)

$500 in TravisMathew merchandise

in TravisMathew merchandise $500 in Jack Wolfskin merchandise

in Jack Wolfskin merchandise Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset equipped with Topgolf with Pro Putt Game ($318.99)

OGIO WOODE 8 Hybrid Bag ($239.99)

One-year WGT by Topgolf Premier Membership ($180)

Five Runners-Up Winners will receive:

Free six-month Platinum Elite Membership ($1,350)

One-year WGT Plus Membership ($99)

Topgolf has 66 locations worldwide, including 60 in the United States. In 2020, Topgolf Guests hit over 1.3 billion golf balls and played nearly 25 million games at Topgolf. Additionally, over 4.9 million gamers downloaded Topgolf's popular World Golf Tour app, exemplifying the attraction of new golf fans through meaningful, tech-driven experiences. Most recently, Topgolf joined the Callaway family of brands when the two companies merged together, creating an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment.

