Topgolf Opens Newest Venue in Greater Richmond

"The Greater Richmond area is an important community for Topgolf as we continue to create moments that matter at venues throughout Virginia," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle . "Our newest venue represents a bold and purposeful approach to growth in Virginia's capital and will showcase some of Topgolf's innovative technology, including Toptracer, which is the same technology seen on TV that traces the flight path of the golf ball."

The new entertainment venue will serve as Topgolf's first location to have a Topgolf Swing Suite inside its complex, providing an immersive social experience in a comfortable lounge setting to play and enjoy food and beverage. With a massive screen and selection of virtual games (including famous golf courses, baseball, hockey and zombie dodgeball), the Topgolf Swing Suite will provide a one-of-a-kind simulation designed for golfers and non-golfers alike. This winter, Topgolf will also open a mini-golf course on the property.

Topgolf's goal is to connect the people and organizations of Greater Richmond in meaningful ways through its special blend of technology, entertainment, food and beverage. Guests can enjoy point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data, including accuracy and distance, on a TV screen in the bay. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, lessons and much more.

As part of its debut in the Greater Richmond area, Topgolf introduced its Swing Suite GO simulator, a pop-up activation of the Swing Suite that replicates the traditional Topgolf experience, at Richmond Raceway's NASCAR Xfinity Series earlier this month. Topgolf also unveiled a sponsored Topgolf race car during the event. During its grand opening on October 4, Topgolf will introduce the Richmond community to additional surprises, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. involving local community leaders and influencers, including Virginia-native Rashad Jennings, a former NFL running back who went on to win Dancing with the Stars. Jennings will greet fans on Topgolf Richmond's opening day and sign copies of his newly released children's book.

"There's no better time to be a part of the Greater Richmond community and to contribute to the tremendous energy and momentum of the region," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Craig Kessler. "Topgolf Richmond is about opening more than just an entertainment venue, it's a commitment to the people of Richmond who are pushing the community forward."

Topgolf Richmond will offer a heroes discount (10% off gameplay and 20% off memberships) for military, fire, police and EMS personnel, as well as other initiatives such as Youth Play It Forward, which allows high school golf teams and charities serving youth to practice for free Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new venue will also work with local schools, teams, and organizations to generate funds for their cause by hosting spirit nights at Topgolf Richmond. In addition to local initiatives, Topgolf Richmond will work with national partners including Make-A-Wish Foundation and Bunkers in Baghdad.

The new Topgolf venue is located at 2308 Westwood Avenue in Henrico County. More than 400 full- and part-time Associates have been hired in advance of the opening.

For more information about the venue, special pricing and upcoming events, please visit topgolf.com/richmond, facebook.com/topgolfrichmond, or @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live and World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These multi-level venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at more than 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

ABOUT TOPGOLF SWING SUITE

Topgolf Swing Suite, a virtual expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group (TEG), connects communities of fans in meaningful ways through an immersive social experience embedded within other hospitality and entertainment concepts. With a massive screen and a selection of exciting virtual games, Topgolf Swing Suite delivers fun for golfers and non-golfers alike. Topgolf Swing Suite technology powers other expressions of the TEG community – including the Lounge by Topgolf, a premium virtual entertainment concept creating unmatched experiences for all.

