Topgolf Plans to Open Second Location in Charlotte

Located at the intersection of Interstate 85 and University City, Topgolf North Charlotte will provide a tech-driven experience where Guests can go out swinging with the latest Topgolf technology and entertainment. North Carolinians know from the first venue in the state that Topgolf is much more than golf, providing a chef-driven menu including seasonal offerings and top-shelf drinks, live music and year-round programming for all ages in a climate-controlled outdoor space.

"We've been part of the Charlotte community for two years now and continue to see Guests embracing the unique experience we bring to the city," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "This city has a fast growing population and economy, and it's that prosperity and Charlotte's leading culture in food and entertainment that makes us want to build an even stronger bond with the community here."

Beyond entertainment, this 14.2-acre venue is expected to create approximately 500 new jobs, further strengthening the region's economy. For those who want to try out Topgolf before the North Charlotte location opens, Guests can head to Topgolf Charlotte located at Savoy Corporate Drive. Topgolf can also be played 24/7 on any mobile device with the free World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf app, the world's leading realistic digital golf game.

Visit facebook.com/topgolfnorthcharlotte and follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for updates on Topgolf's progress in North Charlotte.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at nearly 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

