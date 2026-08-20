Topgolf Scores Big for Football Season with New Menu Items, Sunday Funday Game Day Packages Starting at $20 per hour and the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy Tour

Topgolf Kicks Off Football Season with the return of its Field Goal Challenge Game, expanding its Field Goal Posts at more than 55 Select Venues, Plus Limited-Time Menu Items and Special Offers for Game Day

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports and entertainment leader, Topgolf is transforming football season with new game day offers across all 100+ US venues, making it the premier destination to watch, play and celebrate this season. From new menu items and curated packages to appearances of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper, guests can enjoy elevated food, drink and entertainment experiences. The season also brings back the fan-favorite Field Goal Challenge game and the signature Sunday Funday refreshed with Pepsi® offer, giving fans more ways to play and more value on game day.

Topgolf Kicks Off Football Season with the return of its Field Goal Challenge Game, expanding its Field Goal Posts at more than 55 Select Venues, Plus Limited-Time Menu Items and Special Offers for Game Day

"Football season brings a new kind of energy into our venues, and we love it," said David McKillips, CEO at Topgolf. "This year, that means guests can watch and play interactive football games at more than 100 venues nationwide, plus we've expanded our popular goal posts in the outfield. We're excited to add the CFP National Championship Trophy tour at select locations this year, giving fans more reasons to make Topgolf their game day destination."

CFP National Championship Trophy Tour

This season, Topgolf is honored to host exclusive appearances of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper at select venues. The iconic 24-karat-gold trophy will be on display at select Topgolf locations, giving fans the rare opportunity to view and photograph the championship hardware that will be awarded at the CFP National Championship Game in Las Vegas in January 2027.

Scheduled* trophy appearances:

Topgolf Fort Worth — August 26

Topgolf The Colony — October 21

Topgolf Columbus — December 15

The 36.5-inch trophy, handcrafted by master artisans at UAP Polich Tallix in Walden, New York, represents the pinnacle of college football excellence. Fans visiting during trophy appearances will have the chance to stand alongside the championship symbol and capture once-in-a-lifetime photos.

Game Day Eats: Fuel Your Fandom

Topgolf is rolling out limited-time, football-inspired menu items at all 100+ US venues, designed to satisfy hungry fans and enhance the game day experience at Topgolf:

Game Day Platter — $49.99–$51.99: The ultimate shareable feast featuring six cheesesteak sliders topped with peppers, onions and cheese on King's Hawaiian Rolls; bacon ranch dip with house kettle chips; loaded fries; and a choice of 12 bone-in or boneless wings. Perfect for groups up to six.





The ultimate shareable feast featuring six cheesesteak sliders topped with peppers, onions and cheese on King's Hawaiian Rolls; bacon ranch dip with house kettle chips; loaded fries; and a choice of 12 bone-in or boneless wings. Perfect for groups up to six. Bavarian Pretzels — $13.99–$14.99: Two warm, oversized pretzels served with spicy mustard, horseradish Dijon and cheese sauce — a classic game day favorite.





Two warm, oversized pretzels served with spicy mustard, horseradish Dijon and cheese sauce — a classic game day favorite. Premium Draft Beer: Guests can upgrade any draft beer to 22 oz. for just $2 more, giving fans more ways to enjoy their favorite brews throughout the game.

Select venues are also offering seasonal drink promotions and limited-time cocktails curated to complement the football season experience.

Sunday Funday Refreshed with Pepsi: Play Your Way

Topgolf's Sunday Funday deal is the perfect way to enjoy the games at a value. Up to six guests can book a bay starting at just $20 per hour when booking online at participating locations. Select venues are sweetening the deal with exclusive food and drink offers, including $1 Pepsi fountain drinks with any platter purchase.

The Field Goal Challenge is Back and Expanding

This season, Topgolf is bringing back the Field Goal Challenge, a fan favorite that tests guests' swing, aim and bragging rights. Available across all venues nationwide, the game challenges guests to split the uprights by hitting a ball through digital goal posts in two play modes:

Free Play Mode: Choose from five distances and compete at your own pace.





Choose from five distances and compete at your own pace. Challenge Mode: The ultimate competition, giving each player 10 shots to land five balls through digital goal posts at varied distances.

Regulation-sized field goal posts will also be installed in the outfield at 59 venues, creating a moment where golf and football collide and giving guests another way to test their skills and earn bragging rights with friends and family.

Game Day Viewing with 100+ Screens of Immersive Action

Every Topgolf venue features more than 100 high-definition screens throughout the space in bays, at the bar and across lounges, so fans won't miss a single play. With surround-sound systems and premium seating options, Topgolf delivers the ultimate social viewing experience for the season's biggest matchups.

*Schedule is subject to change. Follow @topgolf on Instagram for the most up-to-date details on the CFP Trophy tour stops.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play a round, visit www.topgolf.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf