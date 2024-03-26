Topgolf to Host Inaugural Day of Inclusion with Special Olympics in Dallas

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf's global leadership team will hold an Inclusive ("Uniﬁed") Field Day with Special Olympics athletes, set to take place at the Omni Hotel Dallas on Thursday, March 28, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. CT. This unique event aims to promote inclusion, unity, and fun through sports and Uniﬁed activities. The event will feature Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as 10 sports stations where athletes will have the opportunity to participate alongside Topgolf representatives, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) oﬃcers, and other partners and participants in a variety of activities designed to promote inclusion and teamwork.

The Topgolf Uniﬁed Field Day is part of Special Olympics Texas' (SOTX) ongoing eﬀorts to create opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to showcase their talents, build friendships, and engage in healthy competition. By partnering with Topgolf, a leader in modern golf that's committed to accessibility and inclusivity, SOTX aims to provide a memorable experience for all participants and spectators.

SOTX's North Region Associate Executive Director Gretchen Reeves stated, "We are thrilled to continue expanding our partnership with Topgolf in so many unique ways. We look forward to the Uniﬁed Field Day with Topgolf as a model for not only other companies but entire communities, as well. This event will showcase what building toward an inclusive future where all are accepted and respected truly looks like."

"At Topgolf, we believe in the unlimited power of play, and it doesn't get much better than a day of play with our Topgolf team and Special Olympics athletes," said Tiﬀany Brush, Senior Director of Venue Marketing and Charitable Initiatives at Topgolf. "Seeing the partnership with Special Olympics come to life through this Uniﬁed Field Day oﬀers a peek at one of the many ways we plan to promote accessibility, inclusion, and just plain fun."

Athletes and partners can look forward to a range of sports stations, friendly competitions, and interactive games, each offering a unique and engaging experience. Together, Topgolf and Special Olympics Texas are committed to hosting a day of celebration, sportsmanship, and inclusion, where every athlete can thrive and succeed.

About Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-proﬁt organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical ﬁtness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship.

To learn more, visit www.specialolympicstexas.org or call 800.876.5646. Engage with us on: Twitter @SOTexas; fb.com/SpecialOlympicsTX; youtube.com/specialolympicstexas.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 90+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

