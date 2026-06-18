TOPGOLF TO OPEN ITS NEWEST VENUE PROTOTYPE AND THIRD NEW JERSEY LOCATION IN PARSIPPANY ON FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND

Newest Topgolf to Feature Technology Upgrades and Arcade

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport entertainment leader Topgolf announced today the official opening of its newest venue location near New York City in Parsippany, New Jersey, on July 3, 2026. The venue is the first of a new prototype featuring Topgolf's legendary golf games plus new entertainment and technology enhancements that include arcade games, a reimagined outfield targets and slope, and the brand's new "My Bay, My Way," personalized offering.

Topgolf Parsippany opens July 3, featuring technology upgrades, arcade games and reimagined outfield targets.

Located less than 30 miles west of New York City at 1269 Route 46, east of the intersection of Interstate 80 and Interstate 287, the highly anticipated, three-level venue will offer a dynamic, tech-driven experience for guests of all skill levels.

Topgolf Parsippany is the brand's third location in New Jersey, joining locations in Edison and Mount Laurel, and is the 102nd venue in the country. The new location is expected to employ approximately 350–400 team members, bringing a new destination for connection, competition and entertainment to the region.

The venue will also be the first Topgolf location to feature the brand's signature new personalized offering, "My Bay, My Way." Using the official Topgolf app, guests can personalize their entire bay experience with ease from the convenience of their phone — from ordering food directly to their bay to choosing TV channels to recording game highlights.

Also, the venue features 24 dedicated game day suites – significantly more than the two suites typically offered at existing venues. Each suite is designed to deliver an elevated sports-viewing experience, featuring multiple surround screens for a panoramic, immersive viewing environment. Guests can book a suite either in person or by contacting the sales team.

The Basics

Topgolf is a modern golf experience where anyone, whether they've never picked up a club or are seasoned players, can enjoy the game in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. During game play, guests aim at giant outfield targets as Toptracer technology tracks each ball's flight, distance and accuracy in real time. For guests swinging a club for the first time, Topgolf's exclusive club, The Sure Thing, is only available at Topgolf and is designed to make golf even easier for beginners.

Topgolf Parsippany will feature:

102 outdoor, climate-controlled hitting bays across three levels

Lounge-style seating and high-top tables in each bay for social play

A full-service bar and restaurant manned by chefs

Private event spaces for team outings, parties and meetings

Reimagined outfield targets and slope

A rooftop terrace and outdoor social spaces with yard games

20 new arcade games, including favorites like air hockey and basketball, perfect for teens and families before or after game play

250+ screens throughout the venue for an immersive sports-viewing experience, ranging from 43" to 86" LCDs

These amenities combine to create a vibrant, all-ages entertainment destination where guests can gather, celebrate and play. Guests can visit topgolf.com/parsippany or visit the Topgolf app to book a bay and start planning their visit.

Grand Opening Offers

To celebrate, Topgolf Parsippany has grand opening offers for guests, including:

Topgolf is giving away one year of free game play at Topgolf Parsippany to one lucky winner. All eligible guests who book and complete a one or two-bay reservation between July 3-17 will be automatically entered for a chance to win. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply.

The first 100 guests to visit Topgolf on Friday, July 3, will receive a $50 Topgolf gift card courtesy of Honda and Acura. Gift card terms and conditions apply.

More Ways to Play

Topgolf memberships and passes are the perfect way to play all year long. Topgolf Parsippany guests can purchase two popular options before (or at the time of) opening.

Topgolf PlayMore is your ticket to play year-round. For $20 a month , the membership unlocks one hour of game play each month and a free appetizer every visit, any day, any time, for you and up to five guests every single visit.

is your ticket to play year-round. For , the membership unlocks one hour of game play each month and a free appetizer every visit, any day, any time, for you and up to five guests every single visit. Summer Fun Pass is a Topgolf fan-favorite that offers families and golfers alike an affordable way to enjoy two hours of every single day through Labor Day at all U.S. Topgolf locations. Starting at $179 per pass, passholders can bring five guests every visit and enjoy 10% off on food, non-alcoholic beverages and in-venue retail.

What They're Saying

"We're thrilled to debut the latest Topgolf sports and entertainment concept to Parsippany, expanding our presence in New Jersey," said David McKillips, Topgolf CEO. "As the ultimate sports and entertainment leader, Topgolf is a gateway to golf for many first-time players, and we've now expanded our entertainment offering and technology personalization to welcome guests and players of all ages and skills."

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf