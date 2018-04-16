Topgolf Transforming Heinz Field into Larger-than-Life Playground

"Topgolf Crush gives sports fans the opportunity of a lifetime to crush golf balls at their favorite venues, and we can't wait to bring the experience to the legendary Heinz Field," said Topgolf Media President YuChiang Cheng. "The combination of food, music and friendly competition will give Pittsburgh a preview of the entertainment experience they can expect when our new venue opens in Bridgeville this summer. We are so excited to join the community and be a part of this amazing city."

Topgolf Crush features Topgolf's Toptracer Range technology that tracks the flight path of the golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in a virtual Topgolf game, so players can challenge others to competition while they aim for giant targets ranging from 40 to 150 yards away on the field.

Operating daily from 9 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., Topgolf Crush Pittsburgh will also feature Heinz Field concessions and a DJ for those wanting to keep the fun going before or after their tee time. After dark, the targets will glow and light up the field for a truly unique night golf experience.

"We're proud that Topgolf has selected Pittsburgh and Heinz Field as the next venue for Topgolf Crush," said Vice President of Stadium Operations and Management Jimmie Sacco. "This event will be unlike anything else we've hosted at the stadium, and it's sure to be an unforgettable experience for Steelers and Panthers fans, golfers and even non-golfers looking for an out-of-the-box and fun way to spend their weekend."

Tee times for Topgolf Crush Pittsburgh are sold in pairs and reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $55 for general admission and $200 for VIP packages. VIP packages include game play, food and beverage, a limited-edition Black Clover Topgolf Crush cap, a complimentary Topgolf Lifetime Membership and $10 off Topgolf game play, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

"People are hooked on Topgolf, and joining together along with the iconic Pittsburgh Steelers brand makes perfect sense," said Lou Cestello, head of regional markets and Pittsburgh regional president for PNC Bank. "This is a terrific way to bring the Pittsburgh community together for a fun summer experience and the opportunity to tee off right into the end zone at Heinz Field."

Topgolf Crush Pittsburgh will be open for private corporate events on June 7 and open to the public June 8-10. To purchase a ticket or book a corporate event, visit topgolf.com/crush or heinzfield.com/topgolf.

The 65,000-square-foot Topgolf Pittsburgh venue will be opening mid-summer at 400 Presto-Sygan Road in Bridgeville, just past the intersection of I-79 and I-50. For more information, visit topgolf.com/pittsburgh.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.. PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

