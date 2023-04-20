Merger will accelerate pharma-grade gummy supplement development, advance analytical capabilities, and boost TopGum's supply chain.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional gummy supplement manufacturer TopGum Industries, Ltd., announces the signing of an agreement to purchase PharmItBe, Ltd. and names Dr. Evgenia Lozinsky, former CEO of PharmItBe as TopGum's head of R&D. TopGum will use PharmItBe's fully equipped, FDA certified laboratory to access comprehensive chemical-analytical services. This will ensure strict quality standards are maintained, even while condensing lead-time for the supply chain process. In addition, PharmItBe's R&D capabilities will accelerate TopGum's pharma-grade gummies development for a new facility. The plant, supported by a US$40 million investment, is scheduled to be operational by the end of this year.

TopGum Acquires ParamItBe, Appoints Dr. Lozinsky as Head of R&D. Credit: Mishel Amzallag (PRNewsfoto/TopGum Industries, Ltd)

PharmItBe was founded by Dr. Evgenia Lozinsky, PhD in 2016 as an FDA-certified advanced analytical laboratory that develops formulations and new delivery formats as well as providing analytics laboratory services to international pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, and food companies. Following the acquisition, Lozinsky will serve as VP of R&D for TopGum. She will oversee all R&D activities of the company, including innovating new products for customers, developing a unique microencapsulation formula, creating products for the new state-of-the-art TopGum facility, and leading the development of pharma-grade OTC gummies.

Lozinsky will still serve as the president of PharamItBe alongside her position as head of TopGum R&D. The company will continue to operate as stand-alone, FDA-certified analytical lab, as TopGum's future subsidiary and provide services to other leading international companies.

Lozinsky holds a PhD in chemistry from Ben Gurion University, and served for 20 years as a senior R&D manager at several companies, including Agis Industries, Ltd. and Perrigo Co., plc. She has wide experience leading drug development and in advanced analytical chemistry.

"It is exciting to have PharmItBe join the TopGum family," says Amichai Bar-Nir, TopGum CEO. "I look forward to our developing the next generation of gummy supplements. This acquisition makes it possible to improve our supply-chain process and meet the highest quality standards internationally, which will allow us to provide better service to our customers worldwide. Our ability to deliver on innovation, quality, and service should be greatly enhanced."

"We are proud to report this important milestone for the company's expansion," states Hagai Stadler, chairman of TopGum. "The acquisition will allow TopGum to accelerate the development of products for the pharmaceutical world, as well as improve the company's supply chain, quality assurance, and operational efficiencies. We are happy to have Dr. Lozinsky as part of TopGum's management team."

TopGum recently launched a new, sugar-free delivery system. The next-gen USDA certified organic sugar-free gummies answer consumer demand for exciting, flavorful, guilt-free nutritional supplements. TopGum's new organic line includes five gummy supplements includes gummies that deliver a range of ingredients, such as the B-vitamin biotin, vitamin D, and a delicious antioxidant-balanced berry blend. It also includes flavor-challenging ingredients like zinc and ashwagandha, rendering them more palatable for consumers to enjoy. TopGum plans to launch an additional line of innovative gummies, implementing its advanced micro-encapsulation technology.

"I am eager to lead TopGum's R&D and channel our mutual experience to bringing the company to new heights," professes Lozinsky. "PharmItBe found the perfect 'family' to continue its journey, and as an experienced formulation and chemistry analytical developer, I look forward to working closely with TopGum's management team to further the company's vision and success."

"The PharmItBe team's expertise in pharmaceutical regulations and GMP analysis will take TopGum to the next level in the manufacturing of future OTC products," concludes Bar-Nir. "And, in addition to working synergistically with TopGum, PharmItBe will continue as a subsidiary to provide services independently to third parties."

Visit us at Vitafoods Europe, on May 9-11, booth #N230 to taste the innovation!

About TopGum, Ltd.

TopGum Industries, Ltd. is a global leader in the gummy supplement industry. The company ideates, produces, and delivers a comprehensive range of supplements, including nutraceuticals and probiotics. TopGum's high-quality functional gummy portfolio reflects years of intensive R&D and investment in a state-of-the-art GMP- and UL-qualified facility. The company provides bespoke gummies to some of the world's largest brands in the dietary supplement and food industries in more than 20 countries across the world.

TopGum complies with the strictest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, and kosher- and halal-certified.

