TopGum's advanced collection of delicious gummies supports the brain-eye axis with high precision dosing and no added sugar

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gummy supplements specialist TopGum Industries, Ltd. (TASE: TPGM), unveils a new collection of gummies addressing two leading themes in the longevity category. The line includes five functional gummy compositions designed to support cognition and eye health.

All about brain health

TopGum Advances Longevity with Gummies for Cognition and Vision

Leading this series is the Focus Gummy, holistically formulated to support concentration and long-term cognitive resilience. Each 3g cherry flavored gummy combines a blend of natural nootropics and adaptogenics. It includes 100mg lion's mushroom extract, hailed for its benefits on immunity and neuroprotective properties; 75mg Brahmi, prized in Ayurvedic medicine as a brain tonic; gotu kola extract, used to reduce anxiety and improve cognition; and vitamin B12 and folic acid.

The blend of botanicals in the red, bear-shaped chew naturally harnesses powerful antioxidants shown to help protect brain cells and provide proactive cognitive support.

The Focus Gummy is sweetened with TopGum's proprietary, Gummiceuticals™ plant-based prebiotic fiber matrix, which allows for formulation without added sugar and no compromise on the sweet fruity flavor consumers expect.

The brain-eye axis

Another highlight of this new nutraceutical gummy line is a mango gummy targeting eye care. Each flavorful, dome-shaped gummy contains 10mg trans-lutein and 2mg zeaxanthin isomers sourced from marigold flowers. This advanced, branded carotenoid formula is clinically backed to help shield eyes from age-related decline and modern blue light exposure. Its powerful antioxidants support macular health, helping to reduce oxidative stress in retinal cells, support long-term visual acuity, and keeping vision sharp.

"Longevity is changing the way we think about cognitive and visual wellness, as these are often the first systems that tend to decline with age," informs Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. "Longevity for many is not just about extending life span but maintaining wellness and independence. Consumers are actively seeking natural ways to maintain mental fitness and stay active. It's not just about reacting to symptoms, for many, it's to try and prevent them. This new collection has been crafted to deliver on this in a delicious and convenient format."

Innova Market Insight's "Top Health & Nutrition Trends for 2026" report reveals that healthy aging is no longer a strictly "elderly" category. It has transformed into a preventative, cross-generational movement. 73% of consumers worldwide now rate healthy aging as "extremely important" or "very important," making longevity a top personal priority. Moreover, half of consumers report a strong concern about mental health, stress, and sleep. This is driving a massive demand for ingredients bolstering the gut-brain axis, shifting cognitive health from simple memory protection to active mental agility and stress resilience.

With these consumer concerns in mind, TopGum's new line also includes several other functional gummies. There's a peach flavored saffron gummy that contains 40mg of saffron extract (Crocus sativus) plus prebiotic fructo-oligosaccharide fiber from chicory root. Saffron is best known for its potential to balance emotional wellbeing, and stress management. Creatine Pro is a raspberry flavored gummy that packs in a potent 1.5g dose of creatine monohydrate for mental clarity and physical vitality.

Other compositions in this collection include a functional mushroom complex gummy featuring a blend of cordyceps, reishi, lion's mane, turkey tail, and six other varieties; a B12 gummy with 1000mcg of methylcobalamin—the highly bioavailable, active form of vitamin vital for nerve health and function. The gummies can be custom designed to meet desired flavors, shapes, colors, and formulations.

The Gummy Advantage

"Complex botanical blends are traditionally difficult to integrate into consumer-friendly formats like gummies," concludes Jennifer Toomey, Head of New Product Development, TopGum. "This is precisely TopGum's specialty. We excel in turning complex supplementation protocols into simple, enjoyable and flavorful—daily habits that entail no stress or preparation and drive long-term engagement."

About TopGum

TopGum Industries is B2B manufacturer of functional gummy supplements, operating multiple manufacturing facilities worldwide, including a USA site. The company develops and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of private-label nutraceutical gummies, which are the result of years of intensive R&D and continuous investment in state-of-the-art, GMP- and UL-qualified manufacturing facilities. The company partners with leading dietary supplement and wellness brands, supplying pectin-based gummy solutions to customers in more than 20 countries globally. TopGum adheres to the highest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, and gluten-free, and are certified kosher and halal.

For more information, contact:

Company contact:

TopGum Industries, Ltd.

Inbal Nahmias

Head of Global Marketing and Sustainability

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.tgum.com

Press Contact:

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: www.nutripr.com

SOURCE TopGum Industries, Inc.