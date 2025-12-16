TopGum Appoints Raviv Zoller, Former President and CEO of ICL Group, as Chairman of the Board

Zoller brings nearly 30 years of international executive experience; appointment follows series of senior leadership additions as Company executes long-term growth strategy

SDEROT and RAMAT GAN, Israel, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TopGum Industries Ltd. (TASE: TPGM), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of gummy-format dietary supplements, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Raviv Zoller as a director, effective immediately, and as Chairman of the Board effective April 1, 2026, following a transition period.

Raviv Zoller, TopGum Chairman

Zoller will succeed Hagai Stadler, founding partner of AP Partners, who has served as Chairman for the past six years and will continue to serve as a director. During the transition period, the Company intends to complete several strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating growth and entering new markets.

This appointment is part of an extensive series of senior executive appointments made over the past two years as TopGum implements its long-term growth strategy and continues to expand its international operations.

Raviv Zoller (61), a CPA by training, brings nearly 30 years of experience managing public companies and international industrial groups, along with deep expertise in global and domestic capital markets. Zoller co-founded the investment house Ipex-Mutavim (now part of Meitav), served as CEO of Ness Technologies (listed on NASDAQ during his tenure), and as CEO of IDI Insurance (also listed under his leadership). Most recently, he served seven years as President and CEO of ICL Group, Israel's global specialty minerals company.

Zoller's appointment will enable TopGum to continue advancing its international objectives. His extensive experience working with global stakeholders and international investors is expected to support the Company through its next phase of development.

"I am pleased to be joining TopGum. I was impressed by the Company's strategy, the quality of its management and Board, and its potential," said Raviv Zoller, incoming Chairman. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the Company's continued growth and advancement of its international objectives."

"The Company continues to evolve and requires leadership to take it to the next stage," said Hagai Stadler, Chairman. "Raviv's track record in leading international public companies and his understanding of capital markets will help TopGum continue to grow. I will complete my tenure as Chairman at the end of Q1 2026, during which we will complete several strategic initiatives, and I will continue to serve as a director."

"I welcome Raviv to the Company," said Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. "His global experience and deep familiarity with capital markets will strengthen our ability to execute our strategy and sustain our accelerated growth. The transition period will allow us to complete strategic initiatives we are leading together with Hagai, and I am pleased he will continue with us as a director."

About TopGum

Founded in 2004, TopGum is a leading producer of gummy-format dietary supplements, with products sold worldwide. The Company operates manufacturing facilities in Sderot, Israel and Canada, employing more than 400 people. In November 2025, TopGum commenced commercial operations at a new advanced facility in Sderot. The Company is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TPGM) and is jointly owned by founder and President Hai Hayoun, Roi Lusternik, and AP Partners, which invested in 2020 together with Discount Capital and Arkin Investments. In April 2025, TopGum completed the acquisition of Island Abbey, a leading Canadian gummy supplement manufacturer with Tier-1 customers in North America.

Contacts

TopGum Industries Ltd.

Nir Ogolnik, General Counsel & Company Secretary

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846976/TopGum_Industries_Ltd.jpg

SOURCE TopGum Industries Ltd.