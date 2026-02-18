TopGum unveils new, natural fiber-sweetened gummy collection for inside out beauty support

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gummy supplement TopGum Industries, Ltd. (TASE: TPGM), has crafted a new line of beauty-from-within gummies addressing consumers' growing desire for holistic solutions for maintaining skin health and appearance. The range of functional gummies are infused with natural ingredients that address specific HSN (hair, skin, and nails) benefits.

TopGum Brings Beauty-From-Within Supplementation to a Fruity Gummy

The new nutricosmetic line allows dietary supplement marketers to offer a full range of inside out beauty solutions concentrated in indulgent chewy treats."The new gummy concepts are offered in a broad range of natural fruit flavors and shapes, and can be customized for iconic supplement brands," exclaims Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. "We are empowering supplement companies with new opportunities to become end-to-end providers of a comprehensive beauty kit: ones that align with consumers' healthy lifestyle, inner wellness and beauty ideals. Our model saves time dealing with multiple CMO's allowing short time to market."

Hair, skin, and nail support in a fruity chew

A bestseller in its nutricosmetic line, HSN+—hair, skin, nails—is a no-added sugar, fiber-based gummy, which provides hair, skin and nail support. "HSN supplements have been known to serve women aged 30 to 55. However, women as young as 20 are increasingly recognizing that natural ingredients can boost skin glow, hair strength, and nail growth, especially as delicious and convenient gummies," notes Inbal Nahmias Horev, Head of Global Marketing and Sustainability.

Each 3g cherry-flavored gummy combines essential vitamins and minerals that support healthy hair, radiant skin, and strong nails. It includes biotin, B 12 and zinc known to strengthen hair; vitamins C and E for enhancing skin radiance; and B-complex and essential minerals to help promote nail resilience.

HSN+ was developed using the patent-pending technology Gummiceuticals™, which enables the creation of clean-label, sugar-free gummies without compromising functionality or the delightful sweetness of traditional confectionary. The gummy base replaces sugar with natural, digestive health-supporting prebiotic fibers, and contains no artificial sweeteners. The result: A perfect gummy formulation that is aligned with today's wellness trends.

Hyaluronic acid and collagen in a gummy

Both hyaluronic acid and collagen peptides are considered hero ingredients in beauty-from-within supplementation. Mintel reports that in the US, collagen peptides is a featured claim in 52% of products promoting skin, hair, and nail ssupport, and in 20% of anti-ageing products. Globally, 53% of products using hyaluronic acid focus on skin, nails and hair while 42% focus on wider beauty benefits. Currently, 78% of global launches are supplements.

TopGum successfully combined meaningful doses of these two ingredients into a no-added-sugar gummy supplement. Each gummy contains 45mg hyaluronic acid and 200mg collagen peptides, nourishing the skin from within. The collagen is fish-derived, allowing for kosher certification with a neutral flavor that bears no discernible hint of the source. Thanks to its confectionery roots, the company has mastered flavor, texture, and masking off notes to deliver even the most challenging bioactives without compromise.

Hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture, supporting hydration, firmness, and smoothness. Collagen peptides provide essential amino acids that support the skin's structure, firmness, and elasticity. With age-related declines in natural collagen production, supplementation has become a widely adopted strategy linked to firmer looking skin and a smoother appearance.

The biotin boom

Biotin (vitamin B7) has been topping the charts in the beauty-from-within space, based on its reputation for enhancing skin glow and supporting fuller hair. TopGum created a stand-alone biotin gummy. Each chew packs in a generous 5mg of the vitamin.

Biotin supports the production of keratin, a structural protein essential for hair strength, nail integrity, and better skin elasticity. TopGum's high-dose technology allows the delivery of potent amounts of active ingredients in a single gummy, unlocking formulations that were previously not possible in this format. This breakthrough has transformed supplementation into an enjoyable daily routine.

"We've reimagined what a gummy can do," declares Jennifer Toomey, Head of New Product Development for TopGum USA. "Our proprietary technologies solve the toughest challenges in beauty-from-within supplementation, delivering efficacious doses of actives in a clean-label, naturally flavored gummy. Plus, we are attuned to the regulatory limitations of the recommended daily allowances for any country."

TopGum's Beauty Lab

The three gummy formulations are part of a broader portfolio of beauty-from-within gummies crafted by TopGum to give all around support. The portfolio includes gummies with astaxanthin, a powerful algae derived antioxidant that is known for its role in protecting skin against UV damage while improving skin elasticity and hydration.

"We have incorporated into the gummy matrix a comprehensive range of beauty-promoting natural ingredients," adds Toomey. "For example, our tart cherry and beetroot formula—rich in polyphenols—is designed to nourish the skin, enhance skin vitality, and protect it from oxidative stress contributing to a more even, refreshed appearance. Our beauty lab includes other exotic ingredients, such as bamboo extract, which is a natural source of silica, blood orange complex, green tea extract, and others. Our advanced platform can custom design any formulation clients require."

About TopGum

TopGum Industries is a global leader in the gummy supplement industry, operating multiple manufacturing facilities worldwide. For over two decades, the company has been developing and delivering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality functional gummy supplements, which are the result of years of intensive R&D and continuous investment in state-of-the-art, GMP- and UL-qualified manufacturing facilities. The company partners with world leading dietary supplement and wellness brands, supplying bespoke gummy solutions to customers in more than 20 countries globally. TopGum adheres to the highest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, and gluten-free, and are certified kosher and halal.

