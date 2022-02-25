TopGum Obtains Non-GMO Project Verified Seals

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gummy supplement manufacturer TopGum Industries, Ltd., announced today that it received Non-GMO Project Verified certification for its portfolio of gummy bases. The seal of approval by the Non-GMO Project reaffirms TopGum's commitment to meet standards far beyond the basic regulatory requirements. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the only North American verification system that offers rigorous verification to ensure that products are made according to best practices and avoid GMO.

"We are proud to be verified by the reputable Non-GMO project," said Amichai Bar-Nir, TopGum's CEO. "It was natural for us to submit to the seal verification, as our core values are very much aligned with the seal's values. Consumers have the right to know what is in their food, and just like them, we respect transparency, high quality, clean labels, and non-GMO ingredients".

Last year, TopGum launched its sugar-free vegan gummy supplement line of Gummiceuticals™. The patent-pending formulation is based on a prebiotic dietary fiber formulation and uses no added sugars or any sugar alcohols. It can be labeled 'sugar free' in the US. The Gummiceuticals line is also clean-label, vegan, and gluten free, without compromising on the sweet flavor and enjoyable experience of consuming gummies.

"The Non-GMO Product Verification seal is a natural complement to our range of certifications for manufacturing excellence and compliance with international natural food standards," added Doron Delouya, TopGum's VP Product. "This great achievement is the outcome of many months of work by many of our expert professionals. The butterfly seal reinforces our work ethic and clear vision of sustainability as we continue to develop and manufacture gummies that guarantee the highest standards."

