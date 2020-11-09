TopGum Secures Investment to Accelerate Growth

MADRID, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopGum Industries, Ltd., an innovative functional gummy supplement manufacturer for nutraceutical marketers, has secured an investment from AP Partners Fund, Tel Aviv. This injection will accelerate growth and expand production capacity, R&D and marketing activities to North America and Europe in 2021.

TopGum entered the Israeli confectionery market in 2004, and within a few years, the company rose to become a leading gummy confectionery producer. In 2019 TopGum launched its functional gummy supplements portfolio. This was following intensive R&D efforts and sizeable capital investment in a modern, GMP- and UL-certified facility.

"The new investment allows us to increase capacity significantly and expand our activity to US and the European markets," says Amichai Bar-Nir, CEO of TopGum. "As part of the Israeli FoodTech ecosystem, TopGum is working diligently to innovate this popular delivery form, supporting our customers assiduously to stand up in the crowd with differentiated, high quality products."

According to the 2019 NBJ Supplement Business Report, 2018 gummy supplement sales hit US$5.5B and made up 12.5% of the dietary supplements market. The category is forecast to grow at about 12% per year and reach US$8.5B in 2022.

While the significant advantages of gummy supplements in comparison to other delivery forms drive the category's impressive growth, manufacturing high-quality gummies with extended shelf life and attractive flavor is a significant challenge. Using proprietary cutting-edge technology, TopGum has overcome those challenges, while implementing high food-tech capabilities to take functional gummies to the next level.

AP Partners Fund, a private equity fund, focuses on product-oriented enterprises with high growth prospective. Hagai Stadler, founding partner of AP Partners and the former CEO of Algatech (the leading producer of high-value active ingredients delivered from microalgae) will act as Chairman of the Board for TopGum.

"As a major partner at TopGum, we will take a part in its journey to become one of the leading gummy-based supplement producers," states Stadler. "We were impressed by the company's vision to provide clean-label, innovative gummy supplements with superior flavor, which will advance gummy formulations to the next level. AP Partners will work closely with TopGum management to unlock the vast potential of its innovative product line and stimulate growth."

About TopGum, Ltd.

TopGum was founded in 2004, by Hai Hayon and Dov Lusternik. In just a few years TopGum has positioned itself as a leader in the Israeli confectionary market, establishing sizeable production capabilities for high-quality gummies. In 2019, TopGum launched its functional gummy supplements portfolio following years of intensive R&D and sizeable investment in a state-of-the-art GMP- and UL-qualified facility. TopGum complies with the strictest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, and kosher- and halal-certified.

