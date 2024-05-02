The clean-label IronGum formula has no metallic aftertaste and no added sugar

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gummy supplement manufacturer TopGum Industries Ltd. (TASE: TPGM) is launching IronGum, the high-dose iron gummies with sensory appeal. IronGum – the latest addition to TopGum's Gummiceuticals™ line – helps people overcome obstacles to taking iron supplements. The vegan gummies have no metal-like taste, which is typical of iron supplements. IronGum's pleasing flavor and smooth texture eliminate the need for consumers to swallow large pills. The company will introduce this functional gummy at Vitafoods Europe 2024 in Geneva, Booth #P108.

TopGum unveils delicious iron-rich gummies at Vitafoods 2024

One-quarter of the world is iron-deficient

Iron helps the human body make healthy red blood cells, which are essential for transporting oxygen to bodily organs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 2 billion people worldwide – 25% of the global population – battle iron deficiency. This common deficit can cause anemia, fatigue and weakened immunity.

Consumers challenged by poor iron supplement options

Even in an abundant dietary supplement market, iron products that are both palatable and effective are few and far between. Iron can help increase energy levels, yet many traditional iron-supplement limitations present barriers to consumer adoption. The British Medical Journal (BMJ), Heart, found that the top reasons adults with congenital heart disease and iron deficiency anemia did not comply with iron supplementation were large tablet size, forgetting to take the tablet, polypharmacy (patient use of numerous medications) and iron side effects. IronGum supplements help tackle most of these issues.

Rising demand is driving market growth

According to Credence Research, worldwide consumption of iron supplements is expected to witness substantial growth. By 2028, the global market is projected to reach USD 518.7 million, a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021. The increase in flexitarian diets may also be driving the rise in iron supplementation.

The IronGum difference – the sweet solution that eliminates metallic aftertaste

IronGum products, with their potent iron dose and delicious gummy format, are poised to revolutionize the iron supplement experience.

"IronGum combines TopGum's proprietary Gummiceuticals™ and TopCaps™ technologies to deliver a high-dose iron supplement without the unpleasant metallic aftertaste. The patent-pending Gummiceuticals™ technology makes great-tasting chewable gummies with no added sugar," explains Doron Delouya, Chief Product Officer for TopGum. "The formula uses fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) fibers, which are plant prebiotic dietary fibers with natural sweetness. FOS fibers get digested only once they reach the colon. These natural prebiotic fibers ease digestion and enhance nutrient absorption." The proprietary TopCaps™ microencapsulation system masks unpleasant flavors while efficiently supplying iron and other active ingredients.

"This dual strategic tech integration demonstrates TopGum's deep commitment to promoting wellness, strengthening immunity and broadening accessibility," says Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. "It gives individuals with dietary restrictions or sugar sensitivities a seamless solution to meet essential iron needs."

Delouya continues, "We at TopGum have applied our proprietary capabilities to design clean-label gummies without added sugar, artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. We use only natural colors and flavors. Our vegan, pectin-based formula further sets our non-GMO IronGum products apart."

Formulated for absorption. Designed for boosted nutrition.

IronGum's formulations go beyond just iron; they take a holistic approach to nutrient delivery. The IronGum product line features iron (ferrous fumarate) in various doses. The gummies can be fortified with vitamins such as C and B12, among other nutrients. These strategic IronGum fortifications help ensure that the body absorbs and utilizes the iron effectively, addressing common gaps in conventional iron supplements.

TopGum opted to formulate with ferrous fumarate because it provides a higher concentration of elemental iron per dose compared to other iron forms. It also offers better absorption. Ferrous fumarate tends to cause fewer gastrointestinal side effects, such as constipation or stomach upset, making it a preferred choice for individuals who experience these problems.

Charting the course in iron and nutritional supplements

TopGum has applied its subject matter expertise in food technology, chemistry and nutrition to transform the supplement market.

"TopGum's agile solutions are ideal for a wide range of quality nutrients and active ingredients," says Shohat. "The company is continuously expanding its gummy lines and tailoring specialty free-from formulas to people of all ages with various wellness goals and dietary needs. Supplement brands seeking rich functionality and added consumer value are eager to adopt the IronGum delivery system. IronGum gummies are a small, guilt-free indulgence rather than a chore. IronGum is simple to take on the go without water. It is no wonder consumers are embracing TopGum gummies that speak to them."

Experience IronGum firsthand at Vitafoods Europe 2024!

TopGum is exhibiting at Vitafoods Europe, the world's nutraceutical trade show, at Booth #P108 in Geneva, May 14-16, 2024. IronGum will be participating in the convention's tasting competition. At last year's Vitafoods, TopGum won second place in the Best Tasting Functional Food competition. "We will also be showcased at the Tasting Centre. We warmly invite curious visitors to stop by, taste IronGum's delicious difference and discover how IronGum is redefining iron supplementation!" concludes Shohat.

Visit us at Vitafoods Europe, May 14-16, 2024, Geneva, Booth #P108.

For more information, contact:

