TOPGUN Fighter Foundation Officially Launches With a Mission to End Veteran Suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --TOPGUN Fighter Foundation (TGFF) is excited to announce its approval for 501c3 status. This next step for TGFF on the nonprofit's journey in helping veterans with mental and emotional instabilities to recover and adapt to civilian life.

Whiz during active service in the Navy E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley

"Being a former Navy fighter pilot, I have lost many brothers to suicide and seen countless more who have struggled after re-entering civilian life," said E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley, Founder, and Chairman of the Board for the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation. "As Americans, we must come together to protect the veterans that have given up so much to protect us. We win wars and battles but often many who serve lose their peace."

The organization's primary mission objective is to prioritize individuals who need immediate support, especially those experiencing suicidal ideations and other at-risk behaviors. They will be provided a professional psychiatrist to incorporate face-to-face interviews and a psycho-social model. The second focus area will be to support those who are suffering from such emotional issues as post-traumatic disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, traumatic brain injury (TBI), or stress. They will receive various services including, counseling, therapy sessions, and life transition coaching. The organization's third duty will be to help veterans manage daily life stressors, such as financial literacy, education, employment, and housing.

TGFF will also offer such services as mentorship programs and educational, career, and guidance coaching. These programs would help in providing a purpose for veterans to consider living healthy lives. Those who have emotional issues will undergo systematic healing through professionals' help, which would enable them to rebuild their self-confidence and create a team approach in rebuilding their lives outside the military.

The current state of veteran's affairs was the motivation for Whiz to launch TGFF, who personally struggled with getting treatment for his service-related injuries after his separation from the Navy. Issues such as paperwork, difficulties in appointments, VA doctors not attributing injuries to a veteran's time in service, and the entire VA system being overwhelmed make the much-needed service TGFF provides essential.

Inspired to make a difference for the veterans that are dealing with a broken system, Whiz's company Top Gun Options made a $50,000 donation to fund the initial launch of the nonprofit. Companies looking to get involved and support veterans in our community should inquire about sponsorship opportunities.

TGFF is an organization that aims at helping every veteran who calls for help, this year, and every other subsequent year.

About TOPGUN Fighter Foundation:

The TOPGUN Fighter Foundation (TGFF) is a newly launched 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to help veterans with mental and emotional instabilities to recover and adapt to civilian life. They aim to help veterans at-risk of suicide, those suffering from emotional issues such as PTSD and TBI, and to assist all veterans in managing daily life challenges such as financial literacy, education, employment, and housing. TGFF was founded by E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley, a former decorated Navy fighter pilot turned CEO for TOPGUN Options. Prior to TGO, he was an F/A-18 Hornet Adversary Instructor pilot, graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) and flew 44 combat missions over Iraq, being awarded 2 Strike/Flight Air Medals by the President of the United States. For more information, please visit www.TOPGUNfighterfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

The Pontes Group / Lais Pontes Greene

[email protected]

954-960-6083

SOURCE TOPGUN Fighter Foundation