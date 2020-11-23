TOPGUN Fighter Foundation Sponsor Gala & Clay Shoot

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPGUN Fighter Foundation (TGFF) was thrilled to sponsor the Gala & Clay Shoot held this past Monday, November 16 and Tuesday, November 17, 2020, to support the Warrior Health Foundation and its mission to serve Special Operations Forces veterans who have suffered brain injuries.

E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley Founder and Chairman of the Board for the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation and Sean Sean Rosario, President of the Warrior Health Foundation E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley and Nicole Champagne

"Since the inception of the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation, we have aimed to help veterans through both our in-house initiatives or strategically partnering with like-minded nonprofit organizations to amplify our reach," said E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley, Founder and Chairman of the Board for the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation. "We think the targeted approach taken by the Warrior Health Foundation focusing on TBI (traumatic brain injuries) is a noble pursuit, and we wanted to support them and the Special Operations Forces veterans they serve."

The Warrior Health Foundation saw a need for treatment availability to Special Operations Forces (SOF) veterans that wasn't opioid-based. They developed an alternative protocol by analyzing the SOF veteran's vitamin and hormone levels, creating a clear path to get health and wellness back into sync.

"Our Gala & Clay shoot was an exclusive opportunity to meet some of our Nation's most elite forces while supporting those with traumatic brain injuries," said Sean Rosario, President of the Warrior Health Foundation. "We were honored to have the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation sponsor and support our event, and we look forward to this continues partnership in supporting veterans who keep us free."

Each person who attended the Chow Hall Gala received a personally signed copy of No Ordinary Dog, by Will Chesney, a delectable culinary spread, specially crafted libations, and the opportunity to mix and mingle with the country's most elite and honorable men. There was live music, a raffle, and a live auction guests were able to enjoy. Each group of four attending the Clay Shooting Competition received clays, ammo, a golf cart, a swag bag of veteran-owned and operated goods, NineLine shirts, food and beverage, and a lively raffle with great prizes.

TGFF is an organization that aims at helping every veteran who calls for help, this year, and every other subsequent year.

About TOPGUN Fighter Foundation:

The TOPGUN Fighter Foundation (TGFF) is a newly launched 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to help veterans with mental and emotional instabilities to recover and adapt to civilian life. They aim to help veterans at-risk of suicide, those suffering from emotional issues such as PTSD and TBI, and to assist all veterans in managing daily life challenges such as financial literacy, education, employment, and housing. TGFF was founded by E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley, a former decorated Navy fighter pilot turned CEO for TOPGUN Options. Prior to TGO, he was an F/A-18 Hornet Adversary Instructor pilot, graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) and flew 44 combat missions over Iraq, being awarded 2 Strike/Flight Air Medals by the President of the United States. For more information, please visit www.TOPGUNfighterfoundation.org.

The Pontes Group / Lais Pontes Greene

[email protected]

954-960-6083

SOURCE TOPGUN Fighter Foundation