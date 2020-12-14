TOPGUN Options to Donate $250,000 To the TOPGUN Options Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPGUN Options commits to donating all Lifetime Membership registrations during December to the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation (TGFF), a nonprofit whose goal is to support veterans with their mental health.

E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley Never leave a wingman behind

"As a veteran who understands the challenges of transitioning into civilian life and the impact it can have on one's mental health, it gives me no greater joy than being able to put the ladder down and help out my fellow brothers and sisters who have served," said E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley, CEO of TOPGUN Options and Founder of TOPGUN Fighter Foundation. "In a year where many Americans struggled, we were very successful and felt there was no better way to pay it forward than committing to donate all of our Lifetime Membership sales for the month of December."

Lifetime Memberships usually are $17,500, and pricing will increase to $20,000 after the new year. All those that take advantage of the current pricing will have their membership fees donated to the TGFF to help veterans in our community and beyond. TOPGUN Options has set a goal to donate $250,000 to the Foundation. This amazing contribution makes new ideas possible for actively preventing suicide. TGFF is currently working with an expert partner in the field of therapeutic protocols in treating at-risk veterans. These therapies are having a significant physiological impact on veterans suffering from deep emotional pain and suicidal ideations.

"The dollars raised through this initiative will help fund much-needed programs to support veterans who are having mental health struggles," said Nicole S. Champagne, Executive Director of TOPGUN Fighter Foundation. "Many of our veterans are suffering in silence, and it is our mission not to leave them behind when they need us the most."

The Lifetime Membership includes access to an elite investment club called MAX Afterburner, where Whiz gives exclusive insight into all his personal trades from his multi-million-dollar trading accounts. It provides access to all current and future TOPGUN Options training services and live trade briefs. The training is designed to train investors of all experience levels to successfully trade options and manage risk.

Those interested in taking advantage of the Lifetime Membership can visit www.topgunoptions.com or contact [email protected] directly.

ABOUT E. MATTHEW 'WHIZ' BUCKLEY

E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley is a decorated Navy fighter pilot turned CEO, published author, and renowned speaker for Fortune 500 companies. Whiz is also the founder of the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation, whose mission is to support veterans. He applied his combat knowledge into his business, TOPGUN Options, and grew it to a multi-million-dollar options trading school. Prior to TOPGUN Options, he was a highly successful Wall Street CEO. Mr. Buckley was a F/A-18 Hornet Instructor and flew 44 combat missions over Iraq, being awarded 2 Strike/Flight Air Medals by the President of the United States. He combined his unprecedented experiences in the military and corporate America in the writing of From Sea Level to C Level: A Fighter Pilot's Journey from the Front Lines to the Front Office.

Media Contact:

The Pontes Group / Lais Pontes Greene

[email protected]

954-960-6083

SOURCE TOPGUN Options