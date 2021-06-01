TopHap, Inc. Launches a New Residential Real Estate Analytics Platform to Transform Real Estate Research

"The modern agent doesn't need to become a data scientist, but we do need to deliver the data-driven insights that clients want," said TopHap's CEO and Co-founder Anton Danilovich. "To make this happen, we need to embrace technology with one hand and the client with the other."

TopHap's platform removes several major limitations real estate professionals have had for far too long with it's investor-grade toolset.

Real Estate Professionals are overwhelmed with market and property data and spend far too much time and energy trying to piece it all together. TopHap assembles all of this data and information from multiple sources and transforms it into real market insights accessible from any phone, tablet, or laptop in seconds.

TopHap assembles all of this data and information from multiple sources and transforms it into real market insights accessible from any phone, tablet, or laptop in seconds. Real estate professionals struggle to understand markets and why properties are worth what they're worth. TopHap delivers an interactive visual market analysis of over 80 different characteristics in 8 different categories to show what affects that value and why.

TopHap delivers an interactive of over 80 different characteristics in 8 different categories to show what affects that value and why. Learning a market takes years and is one of the hardest obstacles real estate professionals face. That makes becoming an expert in any market but the one you live in almost impossible. With TopHap, agents, investors, builders, and developers can quickly become experts in any market within minutes.

Craig Rowe of Inman Real Estate News said, "When a user browses TopHap's tools, they'll quickly understand how even a single street is ultimately its own micro-market, pulling the curtain back on the factors that make real estate worth what it's worth."

TopHap, Inc. has created a new and revolutionary way to research markets and properties with the most data-driven and comprehensive real estate analytics platform in the industry. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, TopHap is launching throughout California with plans to grow nationwide. To learn more visit tophap.com and try it free for 7 days or email [email protected] for questions.

