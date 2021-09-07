TopHap, Inc. Partners with CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

In today's fast-paced market, buyers and sellers look to REALTORS ® for the insights they need to aid them in their decision-making process. The time is now for agents to leverage available technology to build trust, boost their credibility and provide investor-grade market analytics that back up their expertise. TopHap helps remove the guesswork and improves the quality of research analysis so agents can help their clients make better, more informed decisions. TopHap proudly joins C.A.R. to provide this technology directly to California REALTORS ® .

How can TopHap change the way you do business?

Historically, agents have spent their valuable time using outdated tools for researching market data to bring to their clients. This led to…



Lack of client trust and confidence

Lost buyers

Lost sellers

Wasted time

TopHap saw the need for an agent-centered research platform and developed a solution . TopHap utilizes machine learning and AI to visualize residential real estate market trends, conditions, and neighborhood characteristics. This platform provides REALTORS® with everything they need to know about market trends and insights, all in one place. The scale and importance of a real estate decision are profound, and the industry needs to harness the power of modern data and analytics to meet the growing needs and expectations of our clients.

About Real Estate Business Services®

Real Estate Business Services® LLC (REBS®) is a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and is the leading provider of real estate products and services to practitioners in California and nationwide.

About C.A.R.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 200,000 members, dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

TopHap is ready to provide C.A.R. members with the most usable market intelligence to help them serve their clients better, save research time, and ultimately win more business.

For more information about TopHap, visit our website at https://www.tophap.com/ .

For more information about C.A.R., visit https://www.car.org/ .

