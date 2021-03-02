TopHatRank, an Award-Winning Boutique SEO Agency, Announces Expansion

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Los Angeles-based SEO agency TopHatRank, recently opened two new divisions, TopHatSocial and TopHatContent, to accommodate the rapid need of social media and content marketing services.

Founded in 2010 and the recipient of the Search Engine Land Award Winner for Best Overall SEO Initiative and Interactive Marketing Award Winner for Best SEO Campaign and Best Low Budget Campaign, TopHatRank has grown into a nationally-recognized SEO agency offering marketing services to brands of every level worldwide.

Introducing TopHatContent and TopHatSocial

The announcement of the two new divisions, co-founded by VP of Global Operations Ashley Segura, expands the company's scope to offer additional services designed to help brands succeed online, making TopHat an official one-stop-shop for any and all digital marketing needs.

"The decision to expand was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Arsen Rabinovich, Founder and President. "And given Ashley Segura's extensive background and expertise in content and social media marketing, it was an easy decision to bring her on as a Partner and Co-Founder of both new divisions."

Of the two new divisions, TopHatContent provides content marketing services for brands of all sizes, offering customized topic ideation and content creation services, as well as content audits and custom strategy development. The TopHatContent team approaches content marketing differently, collecting and analyzing data first in order to create the best type of content for both a brand and its audience.

The social media marketing division, TopHatSocial, offers social media marketing services such as Facebook and Instagram advertising and remarketing, social media audits, and custom social media strategies for both new and existing brands. The TopHatSocial team is made up of paid social media specialists, social analysts, and engagement experts.

"Great people, efficient processes, strong ethics and personal communication: these four pillars are the foundation of both TopHatContent and TopHatSocial," added Segura. "We're excited to provide content and social media marketing that produces consistent results for our clients. Whether it be a custom remarketing campaign for an eCommerce store or a quarterly content calendar filled with customized topics for a publisher, we're here to create solutions in every facet."

For more information about the two new divisions, visit www.tophatcontent.com and www.tophatsocial.com

