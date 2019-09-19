Tophatter Continues Global Expansion with New Offices in Portland, Oregon and Bangalore, India

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tophatter Inc. , a leading discovery shopping marketplace, today announced two new offices in Portland, Oregon and Bangalore, India. Following the company's successful expansion into China, these new offices will grow Tophatter's engineering organization and lay the groundwork for a second operations hub in Bangalore. The company is building a distributed technical team to continue scaling its widespread consumer base. In the last 12 months, Tophatter improved its global offerings, tripling international sales, growing its active international user base 100%, and increasing total revenue per user by 50%. Its European business multiplied 6x in 2019, led by consumers in Britain, France, and Germany.

"Purposeful growth is a core tenet of how we've operated since day one. We've always been committed to sustainable gains and building a business that lasts," said Ashvin Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Tophatter. "The unrealized global opportunity of discovery shopping requires a global team. We look forward to expanding in Portland and Banglore—two cities with their own vibrant tech scenes. We cannot wait to add new members to the Tophatter family and incorporate the unique cultural qualities of these locations. By extending our presence, we're energized to bring e-commerce jobs to new places—and what better industry to join than the one reshaping our global economy?"

Tophatter now has five international offices, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, China with headquarters in San Francisco. Director of Engineering Micah Jaffe, a Portland native who joined Tophatter from Lending Club, will lead the Oregon-based engineering team and oversee the global business unit.

"Though by no means a nascent industry, there is still boundless opportunity in e-commerce globally," said Saar Gur, general partner and venture capitalist at CRV. "By increasing its footprint outside of Silicon Valley, Tophatter is continuing down a path it created when it launched in 2011: make an outsized impact not just on the tech community, but on a diverse community of consumers. From the beginning, the company engaged underserved shoppers online and in its mobile retail offering. By growing its tech force in these two cities, Tophatter brings its exciting perspective to new markets."

As the peak shopping season heats up, Tophatter also continues to expand its loyalty programs. Rewarding customers is a major theme for the company in 2019. This year, credit giveaways, special discounts, and badges drove a 40% increase in unique monthly buyers. Limited-time seasonal events, like the inaugural Tophatter Day in June, boosted revenue 25%. This holiday season, Tophatter will continue to delight shoppers with rewards, giveaways, and more.

